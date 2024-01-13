Prowlers Win Special Teams Game

The Port Huron Prowlers took a penalty-filled affair 6-2 over the Watertown Wolves at McMorran Place on Jan. 13. Six of the eight goals in the game were special-teams goals.

"It was a really good team win," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "I was proud of the guys and the way they battled throughout. It was a bit of a slow start but then we got it going and the power play really clicked tonight."

Dalton Jay came out from behind the net and found Tristan Simm sneaking down the backside to open the scoring on the power play with 24 seconds to go in the first.

In the first minute of the second, Chiwetin Blacksmith chased down a puck and beat Tucker Tynan on a shorthanded breakaway to tie the score. Later in the period, Austin Fetterly fed Sam Marit at the side of the crease from the point. Spencer Kozlowski got a pad on the first attempt but Marit cleaned up his own rebound to give the Prowlers a 2-1 lead.

Blacksmith scored a man-advantage goal on a five-on-three opportunity, stepping out from below the goal line and picking the short side. Later, Port Huron had a power play and Tucker Scantlebury stepped to the middle of the blue line and sent a pass to Fetterly who tapped it across the crease to Liam Freeborn who put it in the yawning cage.

The Prowlers got a five-on-three before the period expired and Fetterly ripped a one-timer near the bottom of the left-wing faceoff circle to make it 4-2 heading into the third.

"I'm not really a one-timer guy, but sometimes it has to happen that way," Fetterly said. "Once you possess the puck long enough on a five-on-three, someone has to shoot. I decided to let one go and, luckily, it goes in."

Early in the final frame, Scantlebury found Freeborn in the slot and he tipped home his second of the night. Frank Schumacher rounded out the scoring, finishing a give-and-go with Dan Chartrand by picking the corner over Kozlowski's blocker.

Fetterly led the way with three points while Scantlebury and Mitch Jones added two assists. Tynan made 30 saves in his return from the IR.

Blacksmith's two goals led the offense for Watertown. Kozlowski stopped 31 Prowlers shots.

The series concludes with a 3:05 P.M. Sunday matinee on Jan. 14.

