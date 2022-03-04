Hat Tricks Comeback to Win in Shootout

COLUMBUS, GA - A third-period comeback by the Danbury Hat Tricks (28-13-3, 82 pts) lifted them over the Columbus River Dragons (22-12-5, 71 pts) 3-2 in a shootout on Friday night.

The River Dragons started the scoring with a power-play goal at 11:04 of the first and took a 2-0 lead into the second period.

Danbury bounced back in the second period, outshooting Columbus 13-11 in the middle frame. Despite the added pressure on Columbus goaltender Bailey MacBurnie, Danbury wasn't able to convert on any of its shot attempts.

An early third-period power play gave the Hat Tricks some momentum as they converted with Nicola Levesque's 12th goal of the year. Jonny Ruiz assisted to record his 70th point of the season.

Danbury continued to mount pressure and Dmitry Kuznetsov (27) found the net to tie the game with 3:11 left in regulation.

Goaltender Brian Wilson made two highlight-reel saves in the game, including one in the final minute of regulation to keep the game tied. In total, Wilson made 37 saves in the win.

Both teams traded chances during overtime, but were unable to find a goal in the extra frame.

In the shootout, Brian Wilson stopped all four Columbus attempts he faced. Danbury bookended the shootout with successful attempts from Kuznetsov and Ruiz to grab the extra point.

Both teams are back in action on Saturday night at 7:30.

