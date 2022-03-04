Friday Night Win in Delaware Goes to Thunder

Harrington De: The Thunder and the Prowlers met in Delaware for the first of a three-game series. Trevor Babin got the nod for Delaware and Richard Shipman for Port Huron. Delaware came out firing in front of a home crowd, and that would lead to a Justin Laporte goal. He threw a shot through traffic that tipped off a Prowler and in the net. Joe Deveny also would tally a Thunder goal in period one. After one it was 2-0 Thunder.

The second period was an explosion of goals. The Prowlers struck early in period two to cut into the Thunder lead. Dalton Jay scored to make it 2-1. Marc Antoine-Brouillette made it 3-1 just after the 10-minute mark of period two. Sam Marit and Cade Lambdin scored late in the second period to make it 3-3 after two periods of play.

Brennan Young struck early in period three to give the Prowlers a 4-3 lead. After a back and forth third period, Alex Soucy finally was able to tie the game up late in the third. With just 1:32 to go in the third Nikita Andrusenko lit the lamp to give the Thunder a 5-4 lead. Shayne Morrissey tapped in an empty-net goal to make it 6-4

