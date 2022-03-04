Chase Fallis Announces Retirement; Other Roster Moves Made Ahead of Rostering Rules for Playoffs

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have been informed of Chase Fallis' decision to retire from professional hockey. Additionally, the River Dragons have made other moves after a clarification from the FPHL regarding its roster rules heading towards the 2022 Commissioner's Cup playoffs.

Fallis retires as the first captain in River Dragons history, appearing in 157 FPHL regular season games, 65 of those with Columbus. His final numbers as a River Dragon see him finish in the top 10 in franchise history in goals, assists, points and penalty minutes.

The River Dragons wish Chase Fallis all the best in his future endeavors.

In other roster moves, the River Dragons have waived the rights to Forward Trevor finch and Defenseman Oleg Shypitsyn. Forward Rich Ledy was also placed on team suspension. These moves come after a clarification from the league office ahead of the 2022 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs and the River Dragons get their roster in a position to be ready for the postseason in April.

The River Dragons and Hat Tricks start up a 3-game set tonight at the Civic Center, tickets available at the Civic Center Box Office, or on TicketMaster. Puck drop tonight is at 7:30!

