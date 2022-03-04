Prowlers Sign Brausen for Playoff Push

The Port Huron Prowlers have signed forward Justin Brausen after playing the first half of the season in the SPHL with the Peoria Rivermen. Brausen is 10th all-time in points in the FPHL and will provide tons of experience upfront.

Head coach and GM Matt Graham had this to say about Brausen "Brausen is a proven, elite goal scorer in this league and adds to a group that is ready to make a deep playoff run."

Brausen will make his debut with the Prowlers this weekend when the Prowlers visit the last place, Delaware Thunder, in a three-game series. Brausen will make his home debut next weekend on March 11th, when the Prowlers take on the 1st place Watertown Wolves in the first home and home series game.

With just over a month remaining in the season, the Prowlers are in playoff mode, with every game being crucial down the stretch.

