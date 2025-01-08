Hat Tricks, City of Danbury Announce "Great to Live in Danbury Night" January 25, 2025

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks, in partnership with the City of Danbury, are thrilled to announce, "Great to Live in Danbury Night," a special event celebrating the vibrant community and the incredible people who make Danbury an exceptional place to live, work, and thrive. This highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, as the Hat Tricks face off against the Watertown Wolves at the Danbury Ice Arena.

"Great to Live in Danbury Night" is a chance for the community to come together in celebration of everything that makes Danbury unique. The evening is dedicated to recognizing Danbury's educators, business leaders, first responders, and other outstanding contributors. "Great to Live in Danbury Night" promises an unforgettable experience that blends the excitement of professional hockey with a heartfelt tribute to the city's community spirit.

Nominate a Danbury Champion:

The Hat Tricks and the City of Danbury invite residents to nominate individuals who have made significant contributions to the community. Honorees will receive complimentary tickets for themselves and their families and will be celebrated during the evening's festivities.

Key Highlights of the Night:

Honoring Danbury Champions: Distinguished community members will be celebrated during an on-ice ceremony.

Interactive Displays: Local businesses and philanthropic organizations will have the opportunity to set up displays on the concourse to share their missions and services.

Family-Friendly Fun: Games, giveaways, and surprises for fans of all ages.

Discounted Tickets: Danbury residents can enjoy a special rate of $10 by using the code DANBURY when purchasing tickets.

Special Activities:

Mayor's Involvement: Danbury's Mayor will drop the ceremonial first puck, address the crowd, and join the game's webcast.

Fundraising Component: A portion of proceeds from tickets purchased with the code DANBURY will be donated to the Connecticut Education Foundation.

About CT Education Foundation:

The Connecticut Education Foundation (CTEF), based in Danbury, Connecticut, is committed to promoting educational equity and opportunity for all. The foundation's mission is to support and advocate for educational initiatives within underserved communities, ensuring that every student has access to the resources, tools, and support necessary to succeed both academically and personally.

Through strategic partnerships, innovative programs, and dedicated advocacy, CTEF strives to create a future where individuals can achieve their full potential, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Key Areas of Focus:

Scholarships: CTEF collaborates with cultural organizations and youth-focused nonprofits to provide scholarships that help students and families pursue higher education.

Student Support: The foundation partners with organizations to address students' basic needs, enabling them to support their families while continuing their education. Notably, in 2024, CTEF joined forces with the Lions Club of Danbury to raise $25,000 for programs offering free eye screenings and glasses for students in need.

Experiences: CTEF works with organizations to offer unique learning opportunities for students. In 2024, it partnered with the Danbury Museum & Historical Society to secure $25,000 for programs such as student tours, cursive writing camps, and localized history lessons.

Recreation: Recognizing the importance of physical health and teamwork, the foundation supports initiatives that maintain accessible recreation programs for students in the community.

Through its focus on these areas, the Connecticut Education Foundation is dedicated to empowering communities and enriching lives through education.

"Danbury Night is an awesome opportunity to celebrate our hometown team and the best that Danbury has to offer," Mayor Roberto Alves said. "We're proud to work with the Hat Tricks in hosting this special community event, supporting the CT Education Foundation along with some of our honorary residents, and, of course, our love of hockey."

"We're excited to partner with the City of Danbury for this unique celebration," Danbury Hat Tricks President Herm Sorcher said. "This night is a way for us to say thank you to the community that has supported us so passionately. We can't wait to shine a spotlight on the incredible people and organizations that make Danbury a great place to call home."

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Danbury Ice Arena (1 Independence Way, Danbury, CT)

Purchase Tickets Here

*Use code DANBURY for $10 tickets*

Single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.

