Hockey Weekend Update

January 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Get ready for an action-packed weekend at the Akins Ford Arena with exciting hockey games, special events, and family-friendly activities! Here's everything you need to know:

Thursday, January 9th - Thirsty Thursday

Kick off the weekend with Thirsty Thursday! Fans can enjoy 50% off Terrapin beer cans all night while cheering on their favorite teams.

Chuck-A-Puck: This fan-favorite event will take place during intermission, with all proceeds benefiting Family Promise, an organization dedicated to helping families experiencing homelessness.

Don't miss this fun-filled evening of hockey and community support!

Friday, January 10th - Game Night Adjustments

Unfortunately, the scheduled UGA D3 game has been postponed due to weather preventing the opposing team from traveling to Athens. However, there's still plenty to look forward to:

Athens Rock Lobsters vs. Baton Rouge Zydeco

Time: 7:00 PM

The Rock Lobsters are set to hit the ice for an exciting matchup! Fans will also enjoy a special treat as Julia Hart steps in for Brody King (AEW) due to travel issues caused by the weather. Don't miss this electrifying evening!

Sunday, January 12th - Double Header & Fan Fun

Sunday promises to be an unforgettable day at the rink with a double-header lineup and engaging activities for the whole family.

UGA Lady Ice Dawgs

Time: 1:30 PM

The Lady Ice Dawgs will face off in an afternoon game. Doors open at 1:00 PM, and fans are welcome to re-enter throughout the day.

Giveaway Alert: Starting at 3:00 PM, Piedmont Athens Regional will distribute sweat towels to the first 500 fans who visit their table.

Chuck-A-Puck: Proceeds will benefit Family Connection Communities in Schools, supporting local students and families.

Post-Game Fun:

After the Rock Lobsters game, fans can meet the players during an autograph session behind Section 104. Stick around for a free public skate with the Rock Lobsters at the 440 Foundry Pavilion rink just outside Gate 2. Skates will be provided-don't miss your chance to hit the ice!

Get Your Tickets Now!

Whether you're a die-hard hockey fan or looking for a fun night out, Akins Ford Arena has something for everyone this weekend. Be sure to grab your tickets and join us for thrilling games, exciting events, and memorable experiences!

Stay tuned for more updates, and we'll see you at the rink!

