Series Preview: Old Places, New Faces

January 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

For the first time in just over five years, the Port Huron Prowlers will visit David S. Palmer Arena in Danville, Illinois to take on the second iteration of the Dashers. The new Dashers are not connected to the previous iteration the Prowlers rivaled from 2015-20.

The Prowlers are coming off of a wild series at home against the FPHL-leading Binghamton Black Bears. On Friday, Binghamton scored six of the game's first seven goals, including four on the man advantage. The Bears cruised to a 7-3 victory. The next night was a wild, back and forth offensive showcase. The teams combined for seven goals in the second period alone and both held multiple separate leads. The Prowlers came out on top 8-6 to earn the split behind three-point nights from five players. Of the 13 goals Port Huron gave up in the series, six were power play goals and another was a shorthanded empty netter. The Prowlers are fourth in the Empire Division at 12-12-3 with 35 points.

The Dashers visited Monroe and found more ways to lose. Friday's game wasn't particularly close as Scott Coash and Declan Conway turned in three points apiece to help the Moccasins to a 6-1 win. The next night, the Dashers snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory with another heartbreaking loss. Leading 2-1 with under two-and-a-half minutes to go, they surrendered two goals to take defeat in regulation 3-2. Parker Rutherford endured another loss on his record despite 60 saves. Danville, Illinois' hockey club has dropped 20 consecutive games and is last in the FPHL at 1-19-3 with six points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Stefan Diezi (F) - The Swiss forward has found his groove over the past few weeks, finding the scoresheet in each of the last six games. He'll try to keep the momentum going after a three-point night Saturday against Binghamton.

Dashers - Stephen Esau (Coach) - Sure, he's not a player but Esau was hired on Tuesday and promptly released four players including both goaltenders he inherited. Will that help turn things around for the struggling Dashers?

STAT CENTRAL

Reggie Millette (PHP) is on an eight-game point streak, the longest by a Prowler this season...At +5, Justin Brausen (DHC) is the only Dasher with a positive +/- this season...The Prowlers have scored 18 goals over their last three games...The Dashers have given up the most goals in the FPHL this season (125), 12 more than Mississippi (2nd most) in four fewer games

SERIES SCHEDULE

Jan. 10, 8:05 P.M. at David S. Palmer Arena (Danville, IL)

Jan. 11, 8:05 P.M. at David S. Palmer Arena (Danville, IL)

*game times in eastern standard time

Both games will be streamed live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

