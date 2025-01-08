Meet & Greet Julia Hart this Friday

Join the Athens Rock Lobsters for an Unforgettable Night Featuring JULIA HART!

Get ready, Athens Rock Lobsters fans! Mark your calendars for Friday, January 10th, as we take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco in an epic showdown at Akins Ford Arena. This isn't just another game-it's a night you won't want to miss, featuring a special Meet & Greet with AEW superstar Julia Hart!

Event Details

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Opponent: Baton Rouge Zydeco

Location: Akins Ford Arena

Special Event: Meet & Greet with Julia Hart

The Meet & Greet is included with your game ticket.

Meet & Greet with JULIA HART

The night kicks off with an exclusive opportunity to meet professional wrestling sensation Julia Hart, a standout member of AEW's dominant faction, The House of Black. Fans can get up close and personal with the rising star, snag autographs, and take pictures during the Meet & Greet session from 5:45 PM to 6:30 PM.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet Julia Hart in person, so be sure to arrive early! Lines are expected to fill quickly, and spaces are limited. Don't forget to bring your favorite merchandise or memorabilia for signing!

Game Time

After the Meet & Greet, stick around to cheer on the Athens Rock Lobsters as we hit the ice against the Baton Rouge Zydeco. The puck drops at 7:00 PM, and the energy is sure to be electric. Let's pack Akins Ford Arena with Rock Lobsters pride and show Baton Rouge what we're made of!

Tickets and More Information

Tickets for this incredible night are available now! Reserve your seats today to secure your spot for the game and the Julia Hart Meet & Greet.

Important Notes:

The Meet & Greet is included with your game ticket.

Doors open at 5:45pm for Season Ticket Holders & 6:00pm for Single Game Tickets.

Akins Ford Arena is located at 155 Hickory St, Athens, GA 30601

This is more than just a game-it's a night to celebrate community, sports, and a little bit of wrestling magic. Gather your family, friends, and fellow fans, and join us for an unforgettable evening of action-packed excitement!

Don't miss your chance to meet Julia Hart and watch the Athens Rock Lobsters dominate on January 10th. We'll see you there!

