Hat Tricks Acquire Robinson and Bedard from Monroe

November 21, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks have acquired defenseman Charlie Bedard and forward Noah Robinson from the Monroe Moccasins in exchange for future considerations.

Bedard returns to Danbury after appearing in 20 games for the Hat Tricks last season. The Southampton, New York, native contributed three assists and 24 penalty minutes during the 2023-24 campaign. He was loaned to the Fayetteville Marksmen for 18 games, recording one goal, one assist, and eight penalty minutes before rejoining the Hat Tricks on March 15. The 25-year-old began his professional hockey career in 2021-22 with the Delaware Thunder after two seasons at Morrisville State University (NCAA Division III).

Robinson, a 27-year-old winger, was drafted 101st overall in the 2014 OHL Draft after winning a USPHL U16 championship in 2013-14 and earning a silver medal in the 2012-13 OHL Gold Cup. Now in his second professional season, the Mississauga, Ontario, native has tallied four points (three goals, one assist) in four games with the Moccasins this season. In his rookie campaign with the Baton Rouge Zydeco in 2023-24, Robinson posted 40 points (22 goals, 18 assists) in 52 games. Before turning pro, he spent five years at SUNY Canton (NCAA Division III), playing three seasons and recording 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 59 games.

