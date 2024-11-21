Venom Q&A with Eimantas Noreika: 'Who Doesn't Love to Score Goals?'

NEWBURGH, NY - It's good to be Eimantas Noreika these days. The Hudson Valley Venom forward is tied for the FPHL lead with 12 goals in nine games and has a league-best eight power-play goals already in his rookie season. His 20 points are tied for third most in the FPHL.

His current six-game point streak is fairly nuts. The 22-year-old from Lithuania has 11 goals and 18 points in the past six games, playing on an elite line with veteran Dustin Jesseau (20 points) and second-year pro Davide Gaeta (18 points; league-high 15 assists).

In a 10-2 win against Dashers Hockey on Nov. 9, Noreika set a franchise record with seven points (three goals, four assists). He already has two hat tricks this season.

We sat down with Noreika ahead of the Venom's game Friday at home against the Danbury Hat Tricks for this special Q&A.

Looking down from the broadcast booth, it sure looks like you're having a lot of fun out there right now. Can you describe what this hot streak's been like for you?

"Of course, it's a lot of fun. You can just focus on playing your game, making the plays you want with confidence. There's not that much stress, just enjoy playing my game because things are coming my way. In previous years playing in Europe, there was a fear to make a mistake out there. Not here, with (coach MJ Maerkl), I'm having fun, no stress."

Yeah, it sure looks like you enjoy pushing yourself and your talents offensively, especially with all the goals you're scoring.

"Of course, I mean who does not love scoring goals?! But I'm playing my game and the goals come when you're doing the right things. And I'm sure people can see it. Scoring hypes you up, gives you extra energy."

What makes your line with Dustin Jesseau and Davide Gaeta so dangerous and successful?

"We're all skilled enough. We can all protect the puck. We all can skate with the puck. We can all make plays. So, we can control the game when we get ahold of the puck, make plays together, even make plays when it looks like nothing is there. I think it's been great, but we still need to work on some systems and how we are in defensive zone. So, I think we can bring this line to an even better level."

You mention defense. What areas of your game would you like to improve on?

"I focus on my game and there are some things, different details I'd like to add. I'm trying to learn good habits. Like in defensive zone, I tell myself to stop on the puck and do good, smart things, help out our goalies. I want to do the right things to become a next level player."

The Venom just had a three-game winning streak and a four-game point streak. Why do you think the team has had more success recently?

"It's nice winning games. I think things got better for us when we stopped taking so many penalties, it's become a completely different game for us now. Plus, now we're building chemistry between the lines and guys know each other, and we understand what everyone brings to the ice. I think we have a really good unit of players. We're becoming stronger and stronger as a unit."

Who are some of your best friends on the Venom?

"Oh, the group of guys on the team are amazing. We all live at the same place and we're so close. It's different from Europe, where a lot of guys are in their hometown and go their own way. Here, we do everything together, spend our days together. So, we all became really good friends. I lived with Danila Belov right away, so we're really good buddies. Quinn [Chevers] and Brandon [Charlton] are my good Canadian buddies. I really love that we have really good team chemistry."

What do you think of the Hudson Valley? And any plans to visit Manhattan?

"It's beautiful. I love the landscape and view. We take hikes to see the whole Hudson Valley area from the top of the mountains. It's very close to New York City, too, which I'm very excited about. I went into the city once, but I'm really looking forward to go many more times. While I'm close here, I don't want to miss my chance."

