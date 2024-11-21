Black Bears and Danbury Face off this Weekend

November 21, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Black Bears and Hat Tricks will clash for the second straight weekend in the Danbury Ice Arena. Last weekend saw the show stolen by goaltender Nolan Egbert as he put up the best weekend of his young professional career. The Black Bears took both games only surrendering a single goal in the first minute of game one.

The Black Bears are heading back to Danbury after their very successful weekend looking to pick up another three points. They will be without Cam Clark who scored two goals during the trip, as he was placed on loan to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The team will be looking to keep their lockdown defense on pace and continue to get production from all three lines. The Black Bears did get their first goal from a defenseman this weekend as Dan Stone cleaned up his own rebound crashing the net in the third period of game two. The Binghamton penalty kill was also something to note as it was perfect in both games. The Black Bears enter this matchup 10-1-1, good for first in the Empire division with 28 points.

The Hat Tricks look to get back on track as they have dropped their last four games. They will first square off against the Hudson Valley Venom in Newburgh NY, before returning home to play the Black Bears. They are in desperate need of offense as their only goal last week came from Gleb Bandurkin who redirected an Aleksandr Gamzatov pass. The Hat Tricks will look to provide their goalie Connor McCollum some help as he was sensational this weekend coming up with big saves in both games. The Hat Tricks come into this matchup 3-4-3, fifth in the Empire division with 11 points.

Players To Watch

Black Bears - Blake Tosto (F) - Tosto got himself back on the score sheet this weekend by finishing off a beautiful feed from line-mate Gavin Yates. The second-year forward has been all the Black Bears could ask for and more since coming over from his collegiate career. Tosto Has provided significant offense to this line-up, scoring four goals and recording five assists. He has been one of the iron men on this Binghamton squad as he has appeared in all 12 games so far this season.

Black Bears - Jesse Anderson (D) - Anderson has been a steady presence on the blue line for the Black Bears all season appearing in all but one game so far. He has been a big contributor to the Binghamton offense as he leads the defensemen with eleven assists and only trails Tyson Kirkby for the team lead. Anderson has also been a key piece on the power play which has seen a pick up in production over the last few games.

Hat Tricks - Aleksandr Gamzatov (F) - Gamzatov has been a nice surprise in his first season with the Hat Tricks. The Russian has slotted nicely into the Hat Tricks new system scoring four goals in his first ten games. He has also been able to create for his teammates with four assists. He is now slotted with fellow countrymen Vadim Frolov and Gleb Bandurkin.

Series Statistic

The Black Bears' goaltending once again is the highlight of the week, as Nolan Egbert was nearly perfect over the weekend. The second-year netminder pitched his first career shutout and has not allowed a goal in his last 119:26 of game time. The duo of Egbert and McAnanama has been sensational for Coach Sherwood, cementing themselves as the backbone of this empire-leading team. The two have created quite a decision for Coach Sherwood this weekend, one I am sure he is not upset to have.

Schedule

November 23, 7:00 pm at the Danbury Ice Arena (Danbury, CT.)

You can watch the game on the Binghamton Black Bears YouTube channel.

