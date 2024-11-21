Rock Lobsters Set up for Opening Night

The Athens Rock Lobsters are making waves in the CONTINENTAL League, standing tall in first place with a commanding 9-1 record. This momentum sets the perfect stage for their much-anticipated first home game at the Akins Ford Arena on Friday, December 6, 2024.

Fans have eagerly awaited the arrival of professional hockey in Athens, and the Rock Lobsters are ready to deliver an unforgettable experience. With their strong performance on the road, the team is excited to bring their electric energy and winning spirit to home ice, marking the beginning of a new era for Athens sports.

Action-Packed December Schedule

The Rock Lobsters aren't stopping at just one incredible night. December promises to be a month full of thrilling hockey and community celebration. Here's what fans can look forward to:

Opening Weekend: The excitement kicks off with back-to-back home games on December 6th & 7th.

B52s Night (December 13th): A tribute to Athens' iconic music scene, this night promises a blend of rock, fun, and hockey.

Teddy Bear Toss (December 21st): Bring a teddy bear to toss onto the ice after the Rock Lobsters' first goal, all in support of local charities.

Hockey & Hops (December 28th): Enjoy the perfect pairing of hockey and craft beer, featuring local breweries.

New Year's Eve/GLOW Night (December 31st): Ring in 2025 with a special glow-themed celebration, including a countdown to the New Year.

Be Part of History

The Athens Rock Lobsters are more than a team; they're a community, and this season is just the beginning. Don't miss the opportunity to witness history in the making as the Rock Lobsters take their home ice for the first time.

Grab your tickets, bring your energy, and join us on December 6th for a night that will go down in Athens sports history. Let's pack the Akins Ford Arena and cheer on the Rock Lobsters as they continue their incredible season.

Get ready, Athens - hockey is here!

