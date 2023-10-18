Hat Tricks Acquire F Brendan White and D Josh Labelle from Columbus

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have acquired forward Brendan White and defenseman Josh Labelle in a trade with the Columbus River Dragons for future considerations.

White, a 25-year-old lefty, played in five games with Columbus last season netting a goal and assist during that stretch, his first professional points. Prior to joining the River Dragons last season, the Medford, Mass. native finished up his fourth year with New England College at the NCAA Division III level. While there, he accumulated 14 points in 62 games.

Labelle, a six-foot-six-inch d-man, enters his third season in the FPHL previously suiting up for Watertown in 2021-22 (61gp, 30pts, 6g, 24a) and Columbus in 2022-23 (56gp, 34pts, 9g, 25a). Before playing in the FPHL, the Mississauga native, spent parts of five seasons in the GMHL (Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League) with the St. George Ravens, Bradford Bulls, Ville-Marie Pirates, and Temiscaming Titans.

