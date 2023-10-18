Praise Radio Network Join Forces for an Inspirational Evening of Music and Community at "Praise Faith and Family Night"

Fraser - Praise Radio Network and the Motor City Rockers are delighted to announce a collaborative event that promises to uplift the spirit, celebrate faith, and strengthen the bonds of community. "Praise Faith and Family Night" is a music-filled gathering that aims to inspire, entertain, and connect individuals and families.

On Saturday, February 23, "Praise Faith and Family Night" will take place at Big Boy Arena, featuring an extraordinary lineup of musical performances that blend the richness of gospel and inspirational music. This event is an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate faith, family, and the power of music.

WCSX and the Praise Radio Network have a strong tradition of supporting community events and initiatives, and this collaboration underscores their dedication to fostering unity and spreading positive vibes throughout the community.

