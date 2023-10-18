River Dragons Trade Two to Danbury

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team has traded defensemen Josh Labelle and Brendan White to the Danbury Hat Tricks for future considerations.

The moves come as the River Dragons continue to pare down for opening night amid new FPHL rules limiting rosters to just 19 players this season with six mandatory rookie spots.

Right now the River Dragons have four goaltenders, seven defensemen and 14 forwards in camp ahead of the team's season opener at the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Thursday, October 26 at 8:30 ET.

