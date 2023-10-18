Motor City Rockers bringing in More Partners for the Chuck-a-Puck Event
October 18, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release
Fraser - The Motor City Rockers are proud to announce their "Chuck-a-Puck" sponsors for the 23-24 season! With the support from their sponsors, Rockers fans have the opportunity to purchase foam pucks to toss onto the ice during intermission for the chance to win prizes.
Our "Chuck-a-Puck" sponsors include:
Meijer
Schott's Market
Texas Roadhouse
Pepsi
Anytime Fitness
Slapshots Bar
Fern Hill Golf Club
"Chuck-a-Puck" will be available at upcoming home games starting Friday, Oct. 27. Fans can purchase a puck for $1 or 6 pucks for $5 at the designated stands within the arena. Prizes consist of a variety of gift cards from our sponsors and surprises.
