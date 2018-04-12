Hasler Reinstated from DL
April 12, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster move affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:
-RHP Drew Hasler reinstated from the disabled list and promoted to Triple-A Charlotte from Winston-Salem
Hasler, who pitched for the Dash in 2016 and 2017, spent the end of last season with the Knights. In two combined outings with the club, the right-hander tossed six innings and did not allow an earned run. Prior to his promotion, Hasler logged 43 appearances for Winston-Salem over the previous two campaigns.
The Dash's roster stands at the Carolina League maximum of 25 players, with three players on the disabled list.
