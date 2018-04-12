Hasler Reinstated from DL

April 12, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster move affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

-RHP Drew Hasler reinstated from the disabled list and promoted to Triple-A Charlotte from Winston-Salem

Hasler, who pitched for the Dash in 2016 and 2017, spent the end of last season with the Knights. In two combined outings with the club, the right-hander tossed six innings and did not allow an earned run. Prior to his promotion, Hasler logged 43 appearances for Winston-Salem over the previous two campaigns.

The Dash's roster stands at the Carolina League maximum of 25 players, with three players on the disabled list.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.