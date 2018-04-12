Keys Post a Season-Best 15 Hits in Home Opener Win

April 12, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD- The Frederick Keys (5-3) used a season high 15 hits to defeat the Potomac Nationals (4-4) 11-6 in the Keys home opener on Thursday night. The win marked the third time in eight games that the Keys have scored ten or more runs in a game.

Frederick struck first in the first inning, as Ryan McKenna launched the first home run for the Keys in the 2018 season off of Nationals starter Joan Baez. They wasted no time in adding on to the lead in the second. Preston Palmeiro led off the inning with a single, and Chris Clare reached on an error. Jake Ring followed with an RBI single.

Two batters later, Daniel Fajardo continued his hot stretch with a single to drive in Clare. Cole Billingsley then doubled in Ring, while the final run of the inning was scored on an RBI single to make it 6-0.

In the fourth, Randolph Gassaway drove in his team-leading eighth run of the year on a ground-rule double to make it 7-0. Potomac would answer in the fifth, scoring two runs against Keys starter Cristian Alvarado to make it a 7-2 game.

Jake Noll would knock Alvarado out of the game in the sixth by hitting his third home run of the year. The Keys, however, would respond with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. Billingsley led off with a bunt base hit, and scored on a Jomar Reyes single. Reyes then scored on a Palmeiro double, and Gassaway came home on a Clare sacrifice fly, pushing the Keys lead to 10-3.

Two more runs were plated in the top of the seventh, but Reyes got a run back for the Keys with an RBI single. Potomac scored in the eighth inning, but Francisco Jimenez was able to shut the door in the ninth to keep the score 11-6 and give the Keys the victory.

Alvarado (2-0) earned the win for Frederick. The right-hander tossed 5.1 innings, allowing three runs while walking one and striking out two. Baez (0-1) took the loss after allowing six runs (five earned) over three innings while striking out three.

The Keys and Nationals play again on Friday night. Right-hander Cody Sedlock (0-0) starts for the Keys and will be opposed by P-Nats right-hander Taylor Mapes (0-0, 1.80). First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m and the broadcast can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app. For ticket information, fans can call 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. In 2017, the Keys received the Esurance Home Field Advantage Award for Carolina League for the second straight season, after leading the circuit in highest percentage of attendance based on ballpark capacity. The club will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2018. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

