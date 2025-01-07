Hartford Wolf Pack to Celebrate 50 Years of Professional Hockey in Hartford this Saturday Night

January 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - On Jan. 11, 1975, the New England Whalers of the World Hockey Association (WHA) played the first professional hockey game at the Hartford Civic Center against the San Diego Mariners.

50 years later, on Jan. 11, 2025, the Hartford Wolf Pack will host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the XL Center. The game marks the official 50 th Anniversary of professional hockey in the city of Hartford.

The Wolf Pack will be celebrating the milestone by welcoming back numerous Hartford Hockey Alumni. Alumni in attendance will include the former play-by-play voice of the Whalers, Chuck Kaiton, former Whalers players Andre Lacroix, Bob Crawford, Marty Howe, and Norm Barnes, former Whalers Head Coach Paul Holmgren, and former Wolf Pack captain and Head Coach Ken Gernander, and former Wolf Pack captains Vincent LoVerde and Ryan Bourque, among others.

Alumni are subject to change, with a full list to be announced later this week.

Numerous Hartford Hockey Alumni from both the Whalers and the Wolf Pack will also be chiming in throughout the night via video messages.

The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a special 50 th Anniversary pennant. The Wolf Pack will be wearing specialty jerseys on this night as well, with the jerseys tying together the different eras of professional hockey in the city.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. for a special pregame ceremony to celebrate the first 50 years of Hartford Hockey.

Select alumni will be signing autographs on the concourse until 6:15 p.m. Season ticket holder doors will open at a special time of 5:30 p.m., with general doors opening at 5:45 p.m.

Those looking to cover Saturday night's historic game are asked to reach out to Alex Thomas at alex.thomas@oakviewgroup.com.

