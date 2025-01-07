Whirlwind Introduction: Braeden Bowman's First Professional Hockey Season

Making the jump from major juniors to professional hockey is always a whirlwind, and no one understands that better than forward Braeden Bowman.

Since July, he's gone from Development Camp invitee to leading the Silver Knights in goals scored. He now ranks 19th among all first-year players in goals scored in the AHL. And over the team's past eight games, Bowman has tallied eight points (6G, 2A), a scoring push he looks to continue against the Ontario Reign on Wednesday.

Bowman is quick to acknowledge his linemates for this recent success - not just for his current hot streak, but also for some veteran mentorship as he's transitioned from junior to professional hockey.

"I think just our line is doing a good job of connecting, working hard, and getting rewarded," he said. "Everyone on it is doing well, and I'm lucky to have been able to score a couple of our goals. But we're just staying on pucks and contributing to the team."

"And Lav [Raphael Lavoie] - we're always talking on the bench, just letting each other know what we're seeing out there. Good and bad. It's funny, I remember watching him when I was younger on Team Canada and stuff, and now I'm linemates with him. It's pretty crazy. He can really shoot the puck, so really I just try and find him in the slot as much as I can."

Bowman doesn't just credit his veteran teammates with helping him adjust to a more competitive level of hockey. He also attributes the comfort he's found on the Silver Knights' second line to the friendships he's found with Henderson's close-knit group of first year players.

"It's definitely different than juniors, being on my own," he acknowledged. "Being away from home, my parents, and with no billets, it's a little bit of an adjustment. But we have a good group and there's a couple of guys who made the jump to the pros for the first time this year, so we're all kind of in it together. We're getting through the struggles together, and it's more fun when you have a great group of guys like this."

The biggest adjustments, of course, have been away from the rink: cooking and some (good natured) World Juniors rivalries.

"I live with Flemmer [Joe Fleming], and there are a couple of other guys that live in the complex, so we're all close," Bowman said. "It's been fun so far. Flemmer can do a really good steak, and I'm just a sides guy. So I'll make the salad and the potatoes. Well, I put the potatoes in the microwave and heat them up. That's about it. I think we've had that probably 20 nights in a row this year: steak, salad, and potatoes."

"And I've been going at it a bit with Sapo [Matyas Sapovaliv] and Brabs [Jakub Brabenec] a little bit about Team Canada. Me and Uch [Kai Uchacz] are pretty hard for Canada, watched every game."

Although the introduction to professional hockey and the challenges that come with that might feel rapid-fire for Bowman and his fellow first-year players, it feels like a natural next step for the Knights' development staff.

"We all work together to identify free agents at the CHL level, but we knew pretty early at development camp and then really at rookie camp that Bowman has a legit chance," said Director of Player Development Wil Nichol on HSK Today. "Right now he's on a minor league deal, but he does have a legit chance. Like his hand-eye coordination and some of the things he does on the wall - his hockey sense is really, really special."

That trust in Bowman's hockey sense has already opened doors at the AHL level. A little under halfway through the 2024-25 AHL season, those skills have earned him second-line minutes and power-play time. Bowman has taken that opportunity and run with it.

"I think it's just being comfortable and confident," he said. "If you're out there, you're out there for a reason. They saw something in you, so if you have that chance, you want to make sure that you do well and you stick there. That's just what I'm trying to do right now. I think just work hard and trust yourself and believe in yourself. That's what I've been doing this last year, and for the last few months of the season. It doesn't matter about the draft or anything like that: if you work hard, good things will happen."

The Silver Knights are not short on upcoming opportunities for Bowman to continue to succeed with that philosophy. The team is currently looking ahead to three more games before the week is out: a home contest against Ontario and a two-game road series against Abbotsford.

"I'm excited, even more so because my family's coming to Abbotsford," he said. "My parents and my brother, he lives in BC, so that's why he's going to come to those games. Kind of perfect that I get to see them and play for them soon. I've seen my brother like twice in the last year or so, at Christmas, and then at Rookie Tournament this year in LA. I miss him, and it'll be sweet having all of them there."

