Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 13

January 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







CRUNCH PUSH POINT STREAK TO FIVE

The Crunch extended their point streak to a season-high five games by going 2-0-1-0 in Week 13.

Syracuse rang in the new year with a 2-0 New Year's Day victory over the Toronto Marlies. Brandon Halverson made 28 saves for his fourth shutout of the season, and the Crunch got goals from Milo Roelens and Jack Finley in the win, which capped a 4-1-0-0 road trip. Back home on Friday, the Crunch topped the Belleville Senators, 3-2, for their fourth straight win. The next night, the Crunch rallied from 2-0 down to force overtime with a game-tying goal with 16.1 seconds remaining. The Lehigh Valley Phantoms potted the overtime winner to knock off the Crunch, 3-2.

The Crunch have earned points in their last eight home games (3-0-3-2). They are 15-9-5-3 overall and are in fifth place in the North Division with 38 points. They are one of six teams without at least 10 regulation losses yet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jesse Ylonen scored goals in the final two games of Week 13, giving him points in seven of the last 10 games since Dec. 11. He has scored five goals in that span and ranks third on the Crunch with seven tallies this season. Ylonen is tied for second on the Crunch with 19 points (7g, 12a) in 32 games.

Ylonen's goal on Friday against Belleville put the Crunch up 1-0 in the second period as they went on to win, 3-2. Saturday's strike helped spark their comeback from 2-0 down; it made the score 2-1 before they lost in overtime, 3-2.

POULIOT POISED FOR 600

Defenseman Derrick Pouliot is set to reach the 600 professional games milestone this week. The veteran leads the Crunch in scoring with 24 points (5g, 19a) in his first season in the organization.

A 2012 first round pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Pouliot has skated in 226 NHL games for the Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle Kraken, San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars. He has also dressed in 372 AHL contests with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the San Antonio Rampage, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Henderson Silver Knights, San Jose Barracuda, Texas Stars and the Crunch.

The Estevan, Saskatchewan native has accumulated 237 points (50g, 187a) in 372 AHL games. He also has 54 points in 226 NHL games.

UPCOMING WEEK

Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Utica | 7 p.m.

The Crunch face off against the Utica Comets Wednesday at the Adirondack Bank Center. It's the fifth game of the 14-game series between the clubs. The Crunch are 3-1-0-0 against the Comets, including a 2-0 mark in Utica. They have not allowed a goal in three of the four previous matches.

After a five-game winning streak at the end of November, the Comets have just two wins in the last 10 games (2-7-1-0) and they are 20 points adrift of the playoff positions in the North Division.

Friday, Jan. 10 vs. Toronto | 7 p.m.

The Crunch host the Toronto Marlies on Friday in the second of six head-to-head meetings this season. The Crunch defeated the Marlies, 2-0, last week, which began a three-game losing skid for Toronto.

Despite the three straight regulation losses, the Marlies are 17-8-2-3 this season and are tied for the fewest regulation defeats in the AHL. They are one point ahead of the Crunch in the North Division standings.

Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. Rochester | 7 p.m.

The Crunch take on the Rochester Americans in the fifth game of the 12-game series between the squads. The Amerks have won three of the first four; they split a two-game set in Rochester prior to the holiday break.

The Amerks have won six straight since losing to the Crunch on Dec. 18. With 10 wins in the last 11 games, they have jumped into first place in the division with 45 points (21-9-3-0). They have won eight straight road games and have a league-best 15 road wins (15-3-1-0). They won their only previous trip to Syracuse this season in a shootout on Nov. 30.

WEEK 13 RESULTS

Wednesday, Jan. 1 | Game 30 at Toronto | W, 2-0

Syracuse 0 1 1 - 2 Shots: 8-8-5-21 PP: 0/6

Toronto 0 0 0 - 0 Shots: 9-7-12-28 PP: 0/3

2nd Period-Roelens 5 (Groshev), 3:49. 3rd Period-Finley 2 (Unassisted), 17:05.. .. Halverson 10-4-4 (28 shots-28 saves) A-6,349

Friday, Jan. 3 | Game 31 vs. Belleville | W, 3-2

Belleville 0 1 1 - 2 Shots: 12-14-17-43 PP: 0/4

Syracuse 0 3 0 - 3 Shots: 5-9-7-21 PP: 1/4

2nd Period-Ylonen 6 (Walcott), 4:27. Crozier 3 (Edmonds, Carlile), 5:59 (PP). Santini 3 (Groshev, Pouliot), 8:56.. .. Tomkins 5-5-3 (43 shots-41 saves) A-5,151

Saturday, Jan. 4 | Game 32 vs. Lehigh Valley | OTL, 3-2

Lehigh Valley 2 0 0 1 - 3 Shots: 15-10-3-1-29 PP: 0/2

Syracuse 0 1 1 0 - 2 Shots: 4-9-9-0-22 PP: 0/1

2nd Period-Ylonen 7 (Teasdale, Walford), 18:52. 3rd Period-Fortier 5 (Finley, Pouliot), 19:43.. .. Halverson 10-4-5 (29 shots-26 saves) A-5,739

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 13.6% (15-for-110) 29th (27th)

Penalty Kill 83.2% (109-for-131) 15th (18th)

Goals For 2.69 GFA (86) 29th (T-28th)

Goals Against 2.38 GAA (76) 1st (1st)

Shots For 25.50 SF/G (816) 31st (30th)

Shots Against 28.81 SA/G (922) 16th (13th)

Penalty Minutes 13.78 PIM/G (441) 12th (9th)

Category Leader

Points 24 Pouliot

Goals 11 Duke

Assists 19 Pouliot

PIM 41 Kessy

Plus/Minus +13 Schmidt

Wins 10 Halverson

GAA 1.77 Halverson

Save % .934 Halverson

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Rochester 33 21 9 3 0 45 0.682 114 88 332 6-6-2-0 15-3-1-0 9-1-0-0 6-0-0-0 3-0

2. Cleveland 34 20 10 1 3 44 0.647 110 102 412 9-4-1-3 11-6-0-0 4-4-1-1 2-0-0-1 1-3

3. Laval 32 20 10 1 1 42 0.656 98 84 534 11-4-1-1 9-6-0-0 6-4-0-0 2-0-0-0 2-1

4. Toronto 30 17 8 2 3 39 0.650 92 80 272 11-4-0-2 6-4-2-1 5-5-0-0 0-3-0-0 2-3

5. Syracuse 32 15 9 5 3 38 0.594 86 76 441 6-3-3-3 9-6-2-0 6-2-2-0 4-0-1-0 2-3

6. Belleville 29 14 10 1 4 33 0.569 85 92 386 5-6-1-2 9-4-0-2 3-6-1-0 1-0-0-0 3-4

7. Utica 28 7 17 2 2 18 0.321 62 100 397 1-9-1-2 6-8-1-0 2-7-1-0 0-2-0-0 0-2

