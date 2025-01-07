Zac Funk Re-Assigned to South Carolina

January 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has re-assigned forward Zac Funk to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Funk, 21, has skated in 13 games with Hershey this season, posting three points (1g, 2a). He tallied his first career AHL points on Nov. 16 at Lehigh Valley, scoring a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win.

He recorded 123 points (67g, 56a) in 68 games with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) last season. Funk led the WHL in goals, power-play goals (31), plus/minus (+56) and ranked second in points and fourth in shots (323). He had eight hat tricks while serving as an alternate captain for Prince George, and he was named a finalist for WHL Player of the Year. In the playoffs, Funk posted 18 points (8g, 10a) in 15 games with the Cougars.

Funk was signed by the Capitals on March 1, 2024 to a three-year, entry-level contract.

