American Hockey League Announces Suspension

Sports stats



San Diego Gulls

American Hockey League Announces Suspension

January 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release


SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that San Diego Gulls defenseman Roland McKeown has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions at the conclusion of a game at Coachella Valley on Jan. 5.

McKeown will miss San Diego's games Wednesday (Jan. 8) vs. Iowa, and Friday (Jan. 10) and Saturday (Jan. 11) vs. Tucson.

Check out the San Diego Gulls Statistics

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central