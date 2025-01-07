American Hockey League Announces Suspension
January 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that San Diego Gulls defenseman Roland McKeown has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions at the conclusion of a game at Coachella Valley on Jan. 5.
McKeown will miss San Diego's games Wednesday (Jan. 8) vs. Iowa, and Friday (Jan. 10) and Saturday (Jan. 11) vs. Tucson.
Check out the San Diego Gulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2025
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - San Diego Gulls
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: SoCal Swimming - Tucson Roadrunners
- Zac Funk Re-Assigned to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Gulls' McKeown Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Streaking Penguins Hit the Road for Canada - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 13 - Syracuse Crunch
- Hartford Wolf Pack to Celebrate 50 Years of Professional Hockey in Hartford this Saturday Night - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Sens and Bell to Showcase the Importance of Mental Health During Bell Let's Talk Night 2025 - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Begin Season-High Five-Game Homestand - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.