American Hockey League Announces Suspension

January 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that San Diego Gulls defenseman Roland McKeown has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions at the conclusion of a game at Coachella Valley on Jan. 5.

McKeown will miss San Diego's games Wednesday (Jan. 8) vs. Iowa, and Friday (Jan. 10) and Saturday (Jan. 11) vs. Tucson.

