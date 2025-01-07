Belleville Sens and Bell to Showcase the Importance of Mental Health During Bell Let's Talk Night 2025

January 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and Bell are teaming up again to continue the conversation around mental health stigma and awareness this weekend. The Sens host their annual Bell Let's Talk Night this Friday, January 10, 2025, when they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins).

Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has significantly advanced Canada's mental health conversation while investing a total of $184 million into Canadian mental health initiatives. That investment includes $10 million in 2025.

And, while lots of progress has been made, the Belleville Sens recognize the need to keep moving forward. On Bell Let's Talk Night, and leading up to Bell Let's Talk Day on January 22, 2025, Sens players and staff will be sharing messages on how they make mental health a priority and are encouraging fans to get involved as well, by sharing their own stories, continuing the conversation with friends and family and home, work or school, or donating to local mental health organizations.

With an increased focus on youth mental health in 2025, the representatives from Bell will be on hand to present a $20,000 cheque to the Hastings-Prince Edward Learning Foundation, to support their student programs and services giveaways, and mental health awareness messaging throughout the night.

Bell will provide giveaways to fans at their table near guest services on the CAA Arena concourse, while supplies last, and fans encouraged to visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk to learn more about the Bell Let's Talk initiative and how they can get involved.

Tickets for the 2025 Bell Let's Talk game, on Friday, January 10, 2025, and all home games through the rest of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.