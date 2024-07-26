Hartford Athletic vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
July 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic Video
Hartford Athletic and Phoenix Rising FC split the points after a scoreless draw at Trinity Health Stadium that left both sides still below the playoff line in their respective conferences.
