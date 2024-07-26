Hartford Athletic vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

July 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic Video







Hartford Athletic and Phoenix Rising FC split the points after a scoreless draw at Trinity Health Stadium that left both sides still below the playoff line in their respective conferences.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.