Hartford Athletic vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Marlon Hairston and Kyle Edwards scored in either half as Hartford Athletic took a 2-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Trinity Health Stadium to extend the side's undefeated streak to seven games as it continued its late push toward the postseason places.
Check out the Hartford Athletic Statistics
