Hartford Athletic vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Marlon Hairston and Kyle Edwards scored in either half as Hartford Athletic took a 2-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Trinity Health Stadium to extend the side's undefeated streak to seven games as it continued its late push toward the postseason places.

