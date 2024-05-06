Harry Ford Named TL Player of the Week

Arkansas Travelers catcher Harry Ford has been named Texas League Player of the Week for April 30-May 5. Last week, Ford led the league in batting average (.573), on-base percentage (.700) and slugging percentage (1.000) and tied for the league lead in stolen bases (3) while helping the Travs to a series victory over San Antonio. For the week, he went 8-14 with five walks, a hit by pitch, three doubles, a home run, four RBI, three steals and five runs scored.

For the season, Ford is hitting .261/.425/.489 with 22 walks in 24 games. He has hit eight doubles, four homers, driven in 11, stolen seven bases and scored 20 runs. The 21-year old catcher is in his first season with Arkansas. He was the Mariners 1st round draft selection (12th overall) in 2021 out of North Cobb (Ga.) High School.

He is the first Traveler to win a Texas League weekly award in 2024. It is his third career minor league weekly award after taking home a pair of Northwest League Player of the Week awards last season.

Ford and the Travs are on the road this week for a six game series at Wichita. They return home to host their in-state rival Northwest Arkansas Naturals from May 14-19.

