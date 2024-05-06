Homestand Highlights: May 7 - May 12

May 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will continue their long homestand by welcoming the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A St. Louis) to Arvest Ballpark for a six-game series through Sunday, May 12th. The homestand will begin with the first Education Day Game of the year and continue with daily food and drink specials before a Fireworks Friday and giveaways highlight the weekend.

Tuesday, May 7 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 11:05 A.M. (Gates at 10 A.M.)

EDUCATION DAY GAME

EDUCATION DAY GAME - School groups from throughout Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding communities receive a special ticket discount to attend Education Day Games at Arvest Ballpark. Teachers receive an online educational packet in advance of their visit to help prepare their students for their field trip to the ballpark. This is the first of two Education Day Games at Arvest Ballpark

Wednesday, May 8 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT BY TYSON FOODS, INC. WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Wednesday night.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, May 9 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Fans will enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks on Thirsty Thursday™ at Arvest Ballpark.

Friday, May 10 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY SEAPAK AND A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound at Arvest Ballpark as fans will be treated to a spectacular fireworks show presented by SeaPak following the game against the Cardinals.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, May 11 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

NATURALS 'THROWBACK' DRI-FIT PLAYER T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY GORILLA GLUE ON NATURALS HALL OF FAME NIGHT WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

NATURALS 'THROWBACK' DRI-FIT PLAYER T-SHIRT - The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Naturals 'Throwback' Dri-Fit Player T-Shirt courtesy of Gorilla Glue.

GIVEAWAY POLICY - One item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given in multiples or bulk.

NATURALS HALL OF FAME NIGHT - Prior to the game against Springfield on Saturday night, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will induct the newest member into the Naturals Hall of Fame at Arvest Ballpark. The Hall of Fame induction is presented by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday game.

Sunday, May 12 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

MOTHER'S DAY CELEBRATION AND BELT BAG GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY RED VINES AND SOUR PUNCH WITH A FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY COURTESY OF MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH MOMS AND KIDS RUN THE BASES

MOTHER'S DAY CELEBRATION - The Naturals would like to extend a 'Happy Mother's Day' to all the baseball moms out there. We hope you'll enjoy a nice Family Sunday at Arvest Ballpark.

BELT BAG GIVEAWAY - The first 500 moms in attendance will receive a one-of-a-kind Northwest Arkansas Naturals Belt Bag courtesy of Red Vines and Sour Punch as they enter the main gates.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive a FREE CLIF Kid Zbar at the game on Sunday. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

MOMS AND KIDS RUN THE BASES - Moms are invited to join their kids in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the game, which is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals' games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). Fans can also watch on connected devices with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio), alongside other Kansas City Royals' affiliates if selected as your favorite MLB team. In addition, fans can watch for free any time on the Bally Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

