Opening Act Unveiled for Adam Wainwright Concert at Hammons Field

May 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







As the historic Adam Wainwright Concert at Hammons Field, presented by Hatch Foundation and the City of Springfield, approaches fast on Friday, May 31, the Springfield Cardinals are excited to announce The HillBenders as the opening act, presented by Mercy.

This banner event with Adam Wainwright and The HillBenders will be the first-ever standalone concert and the largest non-baseball event in Hammons Field history. Field-level, seating bowl and all-inclusive tickets are available right now!

"We are honored to be a sponsor of the first concert at Hammons Field and to present The HillBenders as the opening act. We're excited to see them perform and see one of our favorite Cardinals, Adam Wainwright, return to Hammons Field in a whole new way. This stadium is an important resource and gathering place for our community, so to see this ballpark expand its presence in our community beyond the ball games that we all love is a really exciting project for us to be part of and support," John Myers, President of Mercy Springfield Communities said.

After wrapping up his iconic career on the mound last year, Adam Wainwright has launched a new career as a country music artist, which includes a recent appearance at the legendary Grand Ole Opry and his first full-length album 'Hey Y'all'.

The HillBenders formed in 2008 right here in the Ozarks and have made themselves known for original music that mixes rock and country with bluegrass-inspired acoustic arrangements. The quintet frequently hits the road for international tours, including past performances at the Grand Ole Opry and South by Southwest. They have played with The Who, Charlie Daniels, Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Marty Stuart and Del McCoury, and were featured on America's Got Talent.

The show will take place on a stage set up near second base with on-field seating available but going fast, providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the two performances up close. The concert will begin at 7:05 PM. Gates will open at 6:05 PM.

We are currently sold out of Front-Section Field-Level Seating. Remaining Field-Level, Seating Bowl and all-inclusive Coca-Cola Redbird Roost seats are available. We highly recommend purchasing tickets through that link to avoid third-party markup prices.

