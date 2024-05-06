Jason Robertson & DaRon Bland Named Team Captains for "Battle for Dallas" Charity Softball Game
May 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
The first-ever "Battle for Dallas" charity softball game has been announced for Saturday, June 22nd at Riders Field - home of the Frisco RoughRiders professional baseball team. The game will feature local pro football players taking on local pro hockey players as they "battle" it out for local bragging rights while raising money for local charities chosen with input from the local professional athletes.
The Team Captains will be familiar to local sports fans - Jason Robertson & DaRon Bland. Robertson plays for the Dallas Stars where he is currently helping lead his team in the playoffs after recently being named a 2023 NHL All-Star. And Bland plays for the Dallas Cowboys where he was recently named a 2023 First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl starter. He was also named a NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalist after leading the NFL in interceptions and setting the NFL single-season record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown.
Charity beneficiaries for the Battle of Dallas include both Jason Robertson's Foundation and DaRon Bland's "Bland Beyond Borders" Foundation.
Details regarding both team's rosters featuring Dallas professional football & hockey players will be announced in the coming weeks.
EVENT DETAILS:
Date: Saturday, June 22nd
Location: Riders Field (Located at 7300 RoughRiders Trail, Frisco, TX 75034)
Time:
6pm: Gates Open
7pm: Home Run Derby
8pm: First Pitch
9:30pm: Fireworks Show
