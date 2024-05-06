Fireworks, Short Sleeve Hoodie, Jersey Apron & Mom's Day Belt Bag Highlight Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI - Your Corpus Christi Hooks resume their two-week homestand as they welcome the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, to town for a six-game series Tuesday, May 7 through Sunday, May 12 at Whataburger Field.

In addition to weekday specials, fans can take part in Bark in the Park on Thursday, May 9, presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi. Friday, the first 2,000 receive a Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodie from Flint Hills Resources. Then postgame, catch Bud Light Friday Fireworks! Saturday, May 11, Ben E. Keith presents a Hooks Jersey Apron giveaway.

For the 5:05 pm start on Sunday, May 12, the first 1,000 moms through the turnstiles receive a Mother's Day Belt Bag from Driscoll Health Plan.

The Kendra Scott Mother's Day Special lets fans choose between a two-seat (use code KENDRA2) and four-seat (use code KENDRA4) package that includes a Kendra Scott Baseball Necklace. Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for additional tickets. Necklaces can be picked up on concourse during game.

CASA of the Coastal Bend is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Click Here for tickets or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, May 7 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:05 pm (gates open 5:05 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- WellMed Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, May 8 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 11:05 am (gates open 10:05 am)

- Education Day

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, May 9 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi: cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, May 10 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodie from Flint Hills Resources.

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, May 11 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Jersey Apron from Ben E. Keith

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, May 12 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 5:05 pm (gates open 3:35 pm)

- First 1,000 moms receive a Mother's Day Belt Bag presented by Driscoll Health Plan

- H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- Whataburger Youth Sports Day

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo

