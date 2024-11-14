HarbourCats Announce 2025 Schedule

November 14, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, BC - The Victoria HarbourCats have their 2025 West Coast League schedule in hand, and fifth-year Head Coach Todd Haney will use it to zero in on yet another playoff season.

The front office of the HarbourCats can go to work in preparing for 27 regular season home games and at least five additional games for the team's ardent fans -- highlighted by visits from regional and Canadian rivals Nanaimo, Edmonton, Bellingham, Kelowna, Kamloops, Port Angeles and Wenatchee.

The HarbourCats will open with six games on the road -- three games starting May 30 in Kelowna, then three games in Edmonton.

The home opener will see the Port Angeles Lefties arrive at Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP for Friday, June 6, with the first fireworks night set for Saturday, June 7, and the final game against the Lefties also the first day game of the season, a 1:05pm start on Sunday, June 8.

Fireworks dates are also set for June 30, July 12, and BC Day August 4. The annual Mayfair Optometric School Spirit game is slated for 11am on Thursday, June 12, with the island rival Nanaimo NightOwls in the B.C. capital city.

The HarbourCats make road visits to Kelowna, Edmonton, Nanaimo, Kamloops, Wenatchee, Bellingham, Ridgefield and Port Angeles.

Single-game tickets and 10-game flex pack voucher renewals are NOT YET AVAILABLE, but will be once the ticketing system is set up for the 2025 season. We will announce this when ready! Season tickets and 10- game flex packs ARE available for sale by dropping in to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or calling 778-265-0327.

Existing Season Ticket holders are encouraged, if they have not already done so, to renew their seats as soon as possible so as to lock in their seats for what is going to be another great season of HarbourCats Baseball.

The West Coast League is celebrating its' 20th season in 2025 along with the addition of a 17th team, the Marion Berries in Salem, Oregon.

VICTORIA HARBOURCATS FULL 2025 SCHEDULE

Non-League games subject to change

Full promotional schedule being developed and will be announced soon!

At KEL Kelowna, Friday, May 30

At KEL Kelowna, Saturday, May 31

At KEL Kelowna, Sunday, June 1

At EDM Edmonton, Tuesday, June 3

At EDM Edmonton, Wednesday, June 4

At EDM Edmonton, Thursday, June 5

Friday, June 6, vs PA Port Angeles Lefties, 6:35pm HOME OPENER

Saturday, June 7, vs PA Port Angeles Lefties, 6:35pm FIREWORKS

Sunday, June 8, vs PA Port Angeles Lefties, 1:05pm SUNDAY MATINEE

At NAN Nanaimo, Tuesday, June 10

At NAN Nanaimo, Wednesday, June 11

Thursday, June 12, vs NAN Nanaimo NightOwls, 11am SCHOOL SPIRIT GAME

Friday, June 13, vs BEL Bellingham Bells, 6:35pm

Saturday, June 14, vs BEL Bellingham Bells, 6:35pm

Sunday, June 15, vs Bellingham Bells, 1:05pm SUNDAY MATINEE

Tuesday, June 17, vs NAN Nanaimo NightOwls, 6:35pm

Wednesday, June 18, vs NAN Nanaimo NightOwls, 6:35pm

Thursday, June 19, vs NAN Nanaimo NightOwls, 6:35pm

At KAM Kamloops, Friday, June 20

At KAM Kamloops, Saturday, June 21

At KAM Kamloops, Sunday, June 22

Tuesday, June 24, vs EDM Edmonton River Hawks, 6:35pm

Wednesday, June 25, vs EDM Edmonton River Hawks, 6:35pm

Thursday, June 26, vs EDM Edmonton River Hawks, 6:35pm

At WEN Wenatchee, Friday, June 27

At WEN Wenatchee, Saturday, June 28

At WEN Wenatchee, Sunday, June 29

Monday, June 30, vs RED Redmond Dudes, 6:35pm - CANADA DAY FIREWORKS

At NAN Nanaimo, Tuesday, July 1, CANADA DAY

Wednesday, July 2, vs NAN Nanaimo NightOwls, 6:35pm

Thursday, July 3, vs NAN Nanaimo NightOwls, 6:35pm

At RID Ridgefield, Friday, July 4

At RID Ridgefield, Saturday, July 5

At RID Ridgefield, Sunday, July 6

At PA Port Angeles, Monday, July 7

At PA Port Angeles, Tuesday, July 8

At PA Port Angeles, Wednesday, July 9

Friday, July 11, vs KEL Kelowna Falcons, 6:35pm

Saturday, July 12, vs KEL Kelowna Falcons, 6:35pm - SUMMER FIREWORKS

Sunday, July 13, vs Kelowna Falcons, 1:05 pm SUNDAY MATINEE

Tuesday, July 15, vs SBL SIBL All-Stars, 6:35pm

Wednesday July 16, WCL ALL-STAR GAME, Location TBD

Thursday, July 17, vs MAV Mavericks League All-Stars, 6:35pm

At BEL Bellingham, Friday, July 18

At BEL Bellingham, Saturday, July 19

At BEL Bellingham, Sunday, July 20

Tuesday, July 22, vs DUB DubSea Fishsticks, 6:35pm

Wednesday, July 23, vs DUB DubSea Fishsticks, 6:35pm

Friday, July 25, vs WEN Wenatchee AppleSox, 6:35pm

Saturday, July 26, vs WEN Wenatchee AppleSox, 6:35pm

Sunday, July 27, vs WEN Wenatchee AppleSox, 1:05pm SUNDAY MATINEE

Tuesday, July 29, vs KAM Kamloops NorthPaws, 6:35pm

Wednesday, July 30, vs KAM Kamloops NorthPaws, 6:35pm

Thursday, July 31, vs KAM Kamloops NorthPaws, 6:35pm

At PA Port Angeles, Friday, August 1

At PA Port Angeles, Saturday, August 2

At PA Port Angeles, Sunday, August 3

Monday, August 4, vs EDM Edmonton River Hawks, 6:35pm -- BC DAY FIREWORKS

Tuesday, August 5, vs EDM Edmonton River Hawks, 6:35pm

Wednesday, August 6, vs EDM Edmonton River Hawks, 6:35pm

PLAYOFFS

DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS - August 8-9-10

SEMI-FINALS - August 12

WCL FINAL - August 14

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from November 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.