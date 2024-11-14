HarbourCats Announce 2025 Schedule
November 14, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)
Victoria HabourCats News Release
VICTORIA, BC - The Victoria HarbourCats have their 2025 West Coast League schedule in hand, and fifth-year Head Coach Todd Haney will use it to zero in on yet another playoff season.
The front office of the HarbourCats can go to work in preparing for 27 regular season home games and at least five additional games for the team's ardent fans -- highlighted by visits from regional and Canadian rivals Nanaimo, Edmonton, Bellingham, Kelowna, Kamloops, Port Angeles and Wenatchee.
The HarbourCats will open with six games on the road -- three games starting May 30 in Kelowna, then three games in Edmonton.
The home opener will see the Port Angeles Lefties arrive at Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP for Friday, June 6, with the first fireworks night set for Saturday, June 7, and the final game against the Lefties also the first day game of the season, a 1:05pm start on Sunday, June 8.
Fireworks dates are also set for June 30, July 12, and BC Day August 4. The annual Mayfair Optometric School Spirit game is slated for 11am on Thursday, June 12, with the island rival Nanaimo NightOwls in the B.C. capital city.
The HarbourCats make road visits to Kelowna, Edmonton, Nanaimo, Kamloops, Wenatchee, Bellingham, Ridgefield and Port Angeles.
Single-game tickets and 10-game flex pack voucher renewals are NOT YET AVAILABLE, but will be once the ticketing system is set up for the 2025 season. We will announce this when ready! Season tickets and 10- game flex packs ARE available for sale by dropping in to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or calling 778-265-0327.
Existing Season Ticket holders are encouraged, if they have not already done so, to renew their seats as soon as possible so as to lock in their seats for what is going to be another great season of HarbourCats Baseball.
The West Coast League is celebrating its' 20th season in 2025 along with the addition of a 17th team, the Marion Berries in Salem, Oregon.
VICTORIA HARBOURCATS FULL 2025 SCHEDULE
Non-League games subject to change
Full promotional schedule being developed and will be announced soon!
At KEL Kelowna, Friday, May 30
At KEL Kelowna, Saturday, May 31
At KEL Kelowna, Sunday, June 1
At EDM Edmonton, Tuesday, June 3
At EDM Edmonton, Wednesday, June 4
At EDM Edmonton, Thursday, June 5
Friday, June 6, vs PA Port Angeles Lefties, 6:35pm HOME OPENER
Saturday, June 7, vs PA Port Angeles Lefties, 6:35pm FIREWORKS
Sunday, June 8, vs PA Port Angeles Lefties, 1:05pm SUNDAY MATINEE
At NAN Nanaimo, Tuesday, June 10
At NAN Nanaimo, Wednesday, June 11
Thursday, June 12, vs NAN Nanaimo NightOwls, 11am SCHOOL SPIRIT GAME
Friday, June 13, vs BEL Bellingham Bells, 6:35pm
Saturday, June 14, vs BEL Bellingham Bells, 6:35pm
Sunday, June 15, vs Bellingham Bells, 1:05pm SUNDAY MATINEE
Tuesday, June 17, vs NAN Nanaimo NightOwls, 6:35pm
Wednesday, June 18, vs NAN Nanaimo NightOwls, 6:35pm
Thursday, June 19, vs NAN Nanaimo NightOwls, 6:35pm
At KAM Kamloops, Friday, June 20
At KAM Kamloops, Saturday, June 21
At KAM Kamloops, Sunday, June 22
Tuesday, June 24, vs EDM Edmonton River Hawks, 6:35pm
Wednesday, June 25, vs EDM Edmonton River Hawks, 6:35pm
Thursday, June 26, vs EDM Edmonton River Hawks, 6:35pm
At WEN Wenatchee, Friday, June 27
At WEN Wenatchee, Saturday, June 28
At WEN Wenatchee, Sunday, June 29
Monday, June 30, vs RED Redmond Dudes, 6:35pm - CANADA DAY FIREWORKS
At NAN Nanaimo, Tuesday, July 1, CANADA DAY
Wednesday, July 2, vs NAN Nanaimo NightOwls, 6:35pm
Thursday, July 3, vs NAN Nanaimo NightOwls, 6:35pm
At RID Ridgefield, Friday, July 4
At RID Ridgefield, Saturday, July 5
At RID Ridgefield, Sunday, July 6
At PA Port Angeles, Monday, July 7
At PA Port Angeles, Tuesday, July 8
At PA Port Angeles, Wednesday, July 9
Friday, July 11, vs KEL Kelowna Falcons, 6:35pm
Saturday, July 12, vs KEL Kelowna Falcons, 6:35pm - SUMMER FIREWORKS
Sunday, July 13, vs Kelowna Falcons, 1:05 pm SUNDAY MATINEE
Tuesday, July 15, vs SBL SIBL All-Stars, 6:35pm
Wednesday July 16, WCL ALL-STAR GAME, Location TBD
Thursday, July 17, vs MAV Mavericks League All-Stars, 6:35pm
At BEL Bellingham, Friday, July 18
At BEL Bellingham, Saturday, July 19
At BEL Bellingham, Sunday, July 20
Tuesday, July 22, vs DUB DubSea Fishsticks, 6:35pm
Wednesday, July 23, vs DUB DubSea Fishsticks, 6:35pm
Friday, July 25, vs WEN Wenatchee AppleSox, 6:35pm
Saturday, July 26, vs WEN Wenatchee AppleSox, 6:35pm
Sunday, July 27, vs WEN Wenatchee AppleSox, 1:05pm SUNDAY MATINEE
Tuesday, July 29, vs KAM Kamloops NorthPaws, 6:35pm
Wednesday, July 30, vs KAM Kamloops NorthPaws, 6:35pm
Thursday, July 31, vs KAM Kamloops NorthPaws, 6:35pm
At PA Port Angeles, Friday, August 1
At PA Port Angeles, Saturday, August 2
At PA Port Angeles, Sunday, August 3
Monday, August 4, vs EDM Edmonton River Hawks, 6:35pm -- BC DAY FIREWORKS
Tuesday, August 5, vs EDM Edmonton River Hawks, 6:35pm
Wednesday, August 6, vs EDM Edmonton River Hawks, 6:35pm
PLAYOFFS
DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS - August 8-9-10
SEMI-FINALS - August 12
WCL FINAL - August 14
