West Coast League Announces 2025 Schedule

Thursday, the West Coast League (WCL) announced its official 2025 schedule.

The WCL, which debuted in 2005, will celebrate its 20th season next summer with 17 teams located in Washington, Oregon, British Columbia, and Alberta.

"Each season the league adds another chapter to its rich history," Commissioner Rob Neyer said," and with our All-Star Game, our 20th anniversary festivities, and our new team in Oregon's capital city, 2025 promises to be our most exciting season yet."

The 2025 WCL season begins Friday, May 30 with 16 teams in action. The Opening Day slate includes the defending champion Portland Pickles on the road against the Cowlitz Black Bears, the 2024 WCL North champion Wenatchee AppleSox entertaining the Yakima Valley Pippins, and the first-year Marion Berries hosting the Corvallis Knights in Salem, Oregon.

Two founding member teams, the Bellingham Bells and Bend Elks, will also be in action with the Bells visiting the Nanaimo NightOwls and the Elks welcoming the Ridgefield Raptors.

The home opener for five teams will take place Tuesday, June 3, including the Pickles taking on the Knights in the Rose City and the Edmonton Riverhawks opening their season against the Victoria HarbourCats. Last summer the Riverhawks set a WCL attendance record, with their 4,675 fans per game ranking fourth overall in summer collegiate baseball. And the excitement in Edmonton fueled record-setting attendance for the League itself, which finished second among summer collegiate leagues with 653,331 fans clicking through the turnstiles for regular season games.

Friday, June 6 marks the home opener for the Kamloops NorthPaws (vs. the Kelowna Falcons), the HarbourCats (vs. the Port Angeles Lefties) and the Walla Walla Sweets (vs. the Raptors).

The Knights will be the last team to play their first home game, on June 10 when they host the Springfield Drifters.

The 54-game regular season concludes Wednesday, August 6, with the playoffs beginning two nights later.

The WCL's exciting postseason format remains in place, featuring three rounds of competition. It begins with two best-of-three divisional playoffs in both the North and South. The division championship games are scheduled for Tuesday, August 12, and the 2025 West Coast League Championship Game will take place Thursday, August 14.

After a tremendously successful 2024 All-Star Game, seen around the world on MLB Network and related digital channels, the West Coast League's premier event will return in 2025 on Wednesday, July 16, with the host team and venue announced this winter.

The WCL, which expands to 17 member teams in 2025, boasts an impressive roster. In the North Division you'll find the Bellingham Bells, Edmonton Riverhawks, Kamloops NorthPaws, Kelowna Falcons, Nanaimo NightOwls, Port Angeles Lefties, Victoria HarbourCats, and Wenatchee AppleSox. Meanwhile, the South Division features the Bend Elks, Corvallis Knights, Cowlitz Black Bears, Marion Berries, Portland Pickles, Ridgefield Raptors, Springfield Drifters, Walla Walla Sweets, and Yakima Valley Pippins.

The 2025 WCL season promises to be a summer filled with thrilling baseball action, rivalries, and unforgettable moments. Stay tuned for more updates as the season approaches.

