Pippins Announce 2025 Schedule

November 14, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







The 2025 Yakima Valley Pippins schedule is out, and the team will host 30 home games at Yakima County Stadium next summer. Prior to the official season openers, both home and away, Yakima Valley also will hold a community game on Thursday, May 29.

The Pippins' home season will officially begin on Tuesday, June 3, when they will host sibling rival Walla Walla in the first game of the annual Battle of the Basin series. Opening Night, presented by Legends Casino Hotel, will feature a souvenir giveaway for the first 1,000 fans and postgame fireworks.

For the first time in 2025, there will be no parking charges for any regular-season Pippins home game.

The full season schedule can be viewed here.

2025 Schedule (home games in bold)

May - 30-31: at Wenatchee.

June - 1: at Wenatchee; 3-5: Walla Walla; 6-8: Cowlitz; 10-12: at Ridgefield; 13-15: NW Star; 17-19: at Portland; 20-22: Walla Walla; 24-26: Corvallis; 27-29: at Bend.

July - 1-3: Marion; 4-6: at Walla Walla; 8-10: at Springfield; 11-13: Bend; 18-20: Portland; 22-24: at Marion; 25-27: at Corvallis; 29-31: Springfield.

August - 1-3: at Cowlitz; 4-6: Ridgefield.

