AppleSox Release 2025 Schedule

November 14, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The 2025 schedule for the 25th season in franchise history is now official.

Wenatchee opens the season against the Yakima Valley Pippins May 30 at home in its only regular-season series against a South Division opponent. The AppleSox will play 30 home games and 27 road games during the 2025 season.

Fireworks Night returns July 3 as the Redmond Dudes visit Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium for a third straight season in non-league play. The AppleSox' other two non-league games are against the DubSea Fish Sticks June 17-18. A full promotional schedule will be released in the spring.

Wenatchee's longest homestand is June 10-18 when it plays eight games in the Apple Capital of the World. The busy stretch begins with a three-game series against Kamloops, continues with three straight vs. Port Angeles and concludes with the non-league two-game slate with DubSea.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from November 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.