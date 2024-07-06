Hansen, Bernal Headline 5-2 Chiefs' Win Over Cubs

July 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - A quality start from Pete Hansen and a first-inning Leonardo Bernal homer helped give Peoria a 5-2 win in the series finale over the South Bend Cubs.

The Chiefs took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. Darlin Moquete and Brody Moore both walked to start the frame. Bernal blasted a three-run home run to left field to give the Chiefs an early lead. It was his seventh of the year and second against the Cubs.

South Bend responded in the third inning with a solo home run from Rafael Morel, his second of the series. The Chiefs quickly got the run right back in the home half of the third. Moore walked and advanced to third on a single from Bernal. Chris Rotondo singled to make the score 4-1.

In the fourth, the Chiefs led off with a walk from William Sullivan. Joshua Baez singled to advance Sullivan to third. Graysen Tarlow drove in Sullivan with a sacrifice fly to increase the lead to 5-1.

Jefferson Rojas made it 5-2 with a solo home run in the sixth inning, his fourth of the season.

Hansen pitched six innings and gave up two runs on six hits and one walk. He tied a season high with eight strikeouts to earn his third win of the year. The left-hander has recorded five quality starts during the 2024 season.

Nathanael Heredia relieved for Peoria in the seventh inning. He only allowed one baserunner in his three innings pitched. Heredia struck out four to earn a nine-out save, his third of the season.

Bernal and Rotondo both recorded two-hit games and Moore reached three times with three runs scored. The Peoria lineup thumped Cubs starter Drew Gray for three runs and forced his exit after the first inning.

The Chiefs are off for two days before they travel up I-74 to Quad Cities on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.