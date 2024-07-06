'Caps Take Two from Loons

MIDLAND, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps took advantage of their chance to split their six-game series by sweeping a Saturday doubleheader with a 2-0 shutout win in Game 1 before a 5-3, come-from-behind victory in the nightcap over the Great Lakes Loons in front of 5,203 fans at Dow Diamond.

The Whitecaps pitching staff shined on Saturday, as seven pitchers combined to toss 15 innings and gave up just one earned run while striking out 15 batters. Meanwhile, Great Lakes hitters struggled mightily with runners in scoring position, going a combined 0-for-15 in the twin-bill defeat.

In Game 1, the Whitecaps had no answers on offense for Los Angeles Dodgers Top-10 prospect Jackson Ferris, who dominated with seven scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out a career-high 11 batters. Luckily, they had answers on the mound and in the field as four pitchers combined to toss an eight-inning shutout and force the Loons to strand nine baserunners, while their defense made big plays throughout to propel West Michigan to its fifth extra-inning win in nine tries this season. A sacrifice fly by Danny Serretti in the eighth and Patrick Lee scoring from third base on a passed ball by Loons catcher Thayron Liranzo was all the offense the 'Caps needed as Max Alba, Joe Miller, Yosber Sanchez, and Marco Jimenez combined to allow just four hits and struck out ten batters in the seventh shutout win for the Whitecaps this season.

In the nightcap, West Michigan played catch-up most of the evening, as Patrick Lee's two-run double dug the 'Caps out of a 2-0 hole to even the game at two in the fourth inning. In the bottom of the frame, Sam Mongelli launched a solo homer, his fourth of the season, to help Great Lakes retake the lead, 3-2. The score remained the same until the sixth when Luke Gold evened the score with a run-scoring single, leading to Lee's second two-run double of the contest, this time to break the tie and give West Michigan the difference-making runs in the contest and a 5-3 lead. Pitcher Matt Merrill entered to retire five of the final six batters before Tanner Kohlhepp set down the final Loons hitter to pick up the save and help West Michigan pick up the series split despite losing three of four games to begin the series.

The Whitecaps jump to 10-5 in the second half and 41-40 overall, while the Loons drop to 40-41 on the season and 6-8 in the back half of 2024. Whitecaps pitchers Yosber Sanchez (1-1) and Carlos Marcano (2-8) picked up victories in the doubleheader, while Loons relievers Michael Martinez (1-3) and Garrett McDaniels (0-1) took losses for Great Lakes. Two members of the Whitecaps bullpen, Marco Jimenez and Tanner Kohlhepp, earned their third save with West Michigan in the twin bill. Lee was the only 'Caps player to log base hits in both games of the doubleheader while adding a pair of stolen bases on the day.

