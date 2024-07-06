Captains Score Franchise-Record 20 Runs In Win Over Dragons

July 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - In the second game of a scheduled three-game home series, the Lake County Captains (7-6, 48-31) defeated the Dayton Dragons (8-6, 42-38) by a final score of 20-1 on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Lake County set a franchise record with 20 runs, which included a 12-run bottom of the seventh inning that tied a franchise record for most runs in an inning.

The Captains made 18 plate appearances in the frame, which were the team's most in an inning since at least 2005.

Lake County's first four batters of the frame reached base. After RF Guy Lipscomb began the half-inning with a walk, SS Angel Genao, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Cleveland prospect, hit an RBI double to extend the Captains' lead to 6-1. Then, 3B Alex Mooney, MLB Pipeline's No. 20 Cleveland prospect, and C Cooper Ingle, MLB Pipeline's No. 30 prospect, hit back-to-back home runs to make it a 9-1 contest.

Following a flyout from DH Jorge Burgos, six of the next seven Lake County hitters drew walks, with three straight bases-loaded walks capping off this stretch. A two-run single from Ingle, a two-run double from CF Jake Fox, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Cleveland prospect, and an RBI single from LF Jonah Advincula concluded the Captains' seventh-inning surge.

Lake County then added another three runs in the eighth with an RBI ground-rule double from Mooney, an RBI single from Ingle, and a sacrifice fly from Burgos. The tandem of Mooney and Ingle combined to go 7-for-8 at the plate with nine runs, two home runs, eight RBI, and three walks, with Mooney stealing a base.

The Captains jumped out to a 4-0 lead through four innings. In the home half of the first, Burgos hit an RBI ground-rule double, and 2B Jose Devers, MLB Pipeline's No. 19 Cleveland prospect, ripped an RBI single. Fox tallied an RBI single two innings later, and 1B Maick Collado added a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth.

After leading off the bottom of the fifth with a hit-by-pitch, Mooney made it a 5-1 game by stealing second base and scoring on the play courtesy of a pair of Dragons errors.

Captains RHP Trenton Denholm (8-2) earned his eighth win of the season. The right-hander pitched six innings, allowing just three hits, one earned run, and three walks, while throwing four strikeouts in 78 pitches (58 strikes). Dayton's lone run of the night was courtesy of a two-out RBI single from RF Hector Rodriguez, MLB Pipeline's No. 12 Cincinnati prospect, in the top of the fifth inning.

Finally, the Lake County bullpen trio of RHPs Jake Miller, Zane Morehouse, and Allan Hernández combined to pitch three scoreless, hitless innings, recording four total strikeouts.

First pitch for the finale of this week's three-game home series between the Captains and Dragons is scheduled for Saturday night at 7 p.m. It will be Medieval Metal Night at the ballpark, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Bo Naylor bobblehead presented by Discount Drug Mart.

The game will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- The Captains scored a franchise-record 20 runs on Friday night, breaking their previous mark of 19 runs scored on August 17, 2009 versus Rome. Lake County is the first Midwest League team to score at least 20 runs in a game since South Bend tallied 26 runs in a 26-7 win over Quad Cities on September 6, 2023.

- The Captains tallied a franchise-record 19 RBI on Friday night, breaking their previous mark of 18 RBI on August 22, 2005 at Greensboro and June 6, 2005 versus Delmarva.

- The Captains tied a franchise record with 12 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Friday night. Lake County also scored 12 in the bottom of the fifth inning on May 1, 2007 versus Hickory, and in the top of the third inning on August 22, 2005 at Greensboro.

- The Captains drew a season-high 12 walks on Friday night. These were Lake County's most walks in a game since the team drew 13 walks on June 8, 2023 at Great Lakes.

- INF Alex Mooney scored a franchise-record six runs on Friday night, ultimately going 4-for-4 with two doubles, one home run, four RBI, one walk, and one stolen base. He is the fifth MiLB player with a perfect batting average and at least four hits, six runs, and four RBI in a game since at least 2005. Mooney is also the first High-A player to score at least six runs in a game since Great Lakes OF Ryan Ward scored six runs on August 19, 2021 versus Lansing.

- Mooney and C Cooper Ingle hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. This marked the second time this season the Captains hit at least two consecutive home runs, as Ingle and INF Maick Collado hit back-to-back homers on April 20 versus Lansing.

- Both Ingle and Collado have now homered in back-to-back games. Each hit a two-run home run on Thursday, July 4 versus Dayton.

- RHP Trenton Denholm recorded his seventh quality start of the season, a mark which is tied with RHP Carter Spivey for the second-most by a Lake County pitcher this year. Only current Double-A Akron RubberDucks RHP Austin Peterson (eight) has more quality starts with the Captains this season.

The Lake County Captains are the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, and have been a Class A Affiliate of Cleveland since the team was founded in 2003. To find out more information about the Captains or purchase tickets, visit CaptainsBaseball.com, or call (440) 975-8085.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.