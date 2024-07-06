Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:00 PM at Lake County)

July 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Saturday, July 6, 2024 l Game # 15 (81)

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (8-6, 42-38) at Lake County Captains (7-6, 48-31)

LH Bryce Hubbart (1-4, 6.60) vs. LH Matt Wilkinson (1-1, 3.42)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons have won eight of their last 11 games. They are 29-19 (.604) over their last 48 games (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in second place, one-half game behind West Michigan in the second half in the East Division of the Midwest League.

Last Game: Friday : Lake County 20, Dayton 1. The Captains broke open a 5-1 game with 12 runs in the seventh inning and added three more in the eighth as the Dragons matched their club record for largest margin of defeat. The Dragons broke their club record for most walks allowed in an inning with nine in the seventh. Dayton ran out of available pitching with two outs in the seventh and Lake County leading 12-1 and inserted infielder Yan Contreras in the game to get the final four outs. He surrendered seven hits and three walks and was charged with five runs. The 12-run seventh inning was one short of the Dragons club record for an opponent in a single inning.

Team Notes

Entering last night's game, the Dragons team ERA over their previous 10 games (since June 25) was 2.10, third best in the minors during the time period. Last night's outburst by Lake County drove the Dayton team ERA over their last 11 games to 3.67, fifth in the Midwest League.

The Dragons posted a team ERA of 0.96 in the three-game set with Lake County in Dayton Monday-Wednesday, allowing just two earned runs in 28 innings. This is the lowest team ERA for the Dragons in any series since June 4-6, 2019 at West Michigan, when they posted a 0.67 ERA. The four runs allowed in the series were the fewest allowed by the Dragons in a set since they allowed four in a two-game series at Lake County, July 2-3, 2018. The last time they allowed four runs or fewer in a set of three games or longer was August 22-24, 2017 vs. Bowling Green, when they allowed two in three games.

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 26-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,062), leading #2 Indianapolis (7,887).

Player Notes

Cam Collier has been selected to play in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game on July 13 in Arlington, Texas. Previous players selected to play in the Futures Game while they were playing for the Dragons included Wily Mo Pena (2001), J.C. Sulbaran (2009), Hunter Greene (2018), and Elly De La Cruz (2022). Rhett Lowder, who pitched for the Dragons earlier this season and is now with Chattanooga, will also play in the 2024 game.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last 13 outings: 18 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 21 SO, 0.50 ERA.

Dragons starter T.J. Sikkema over his last two outings: 10 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, July 9 (7:05 pm): South Bend TBA at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (4-4, 4.06)

Wednesday, July 10 (7:05 pm): South Bend TBA at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 4.00)

Thursday, July 11 (7:05 pm): South Bend TBA at Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (2-2, 3.51)

Friday, July 12 (7:05 pm): South Bend TBA at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 5.60)

Saturday, July 13 (7:05 pm): South Bend TBA at Dayton TBA

Sunday, July 14 (1:05 pm): South Bend TBA at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

