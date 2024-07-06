Captains Shut out Dragons 3-0 on Saturday in Series Finale

July 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Eastlake, Ohio - Four Lake County pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as the Captains defeated the Dayton Dragons 3-0 on Saturday night. The Captains took two-of-three games against the Dragons in the series in Lake County.

Game Summary:

Lake County broke a scoreless tie with one run in the third inning, scoring with two outs on a double by Angel Genao followed by a run-scoring single by Jonah Advincula.

They added two more runs in the sixth when Maick Collado belted a home run with a runner on base. The homer was the third in three nights for Collado after he had hit only one all season prior to Thursday.

The Dragons trailed 3-0 when they put together a scoring chance in the eighth inning. The first two batters of the inning, Jose Serrano and Jay Allen II, drew walks, and Hector Rodriguez singled to load the bases with no outs. But Sal Stewart struck out and Cam Collier grounded into a double play to end the threat. The Dragons were retired in order in the ninth inning.

Dragons starting pitcher Bryce Hubbart (1-5) pitched well but was charged with the loss. He allowed just one run in four innings, surrendering three hits and no walks with five strikeouts.

The Dragons only two hits of the game were both singles, by Stewart in the fourth inning and Rodriguez in the eighth.

The Dragons are 8-7 in the second half and 42-39 overall.

Up Next: The Dragons do not play Sunday or Monday. They open a new series at home on Tuesday, July 9 when the Dragons host the South Bend Cubs at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Ryan Cardona (4-4, 4.06) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

