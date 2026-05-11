MLS New York City FC

Hannes Wolf Completes the Hat Trick! First Hatty of the Season for New York City FC!

Published on May 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC YouTube Video


Check out the New York City FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from May 10, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central