Hadlinks Golf Club to Return September 11th-12th

August 13, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will be opening the Hadlinks Golf Club at Hadlock Field, presented by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, for the final time in 2020 on September 11th and 12th. Tee times can now be booked at www.seadogs.com.

Hadlinks is a unique golfing experience consisting of a 9-hole target style course, great for golfers of all ability levels, with tee boxes from the Skybox level at Hadlock Field.

The course will be open Friday, September 11th from 4:00 to 9:00 PM and on Saturday, September 12th from 8:00 AM to Noon.

Over 600 golfers have experienced this unique outing in the courses two previous openings this summer.

The cost to play the course is $30.00. Tee times can be made and paid for online at www.seadogs.com. Golfers will receive two shots per hole, a Sea Dogs golf towel, and three Sea Dogs logo golf balls to take home. Golfers are asked to arrive 10 minutes prior to their tee time to check-in and proceed to the first hole. Golfers that wish to play with family members or friends are asked to book consecutive tee times and follow each other through the course while observing social distancing. Only one golfer is permitted per tee time.

The field has nine holes with flags cut into it. Around each hole will be a circle painted with a 6-foot diameter. Then each hole will also lie in a larger "green" area that is also marked with spray paint. Golfers will tee off from nine platforms at the Skybox level. Scoring will be in the cup is a one, in the 6-foot diameter spray painted circle a two, on the "green" a three, on the field outside the green a four, and in the stands or anywhere else a five. Players must provide their own clubs and are asked to appropriate golf clubs for the hole lengths.

Social distancing will always be in effect. No more than nine people will be playing at once and the flow will be setup in the ballpark, so they will not pass each other. Golf balls will be collected and sanitized after each use.

The Hadlinks course is also available to be rented out for private group/ corporate outings between September 8th and 11th. If interested, please contact the Sea Dogs at 207-874-9300 for more information.

In addition to Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, the Sea Dogs wish to thank our additional sponsors of the event Bath Iron Works, Coastal Road Repair, Coca-Cola, Evergreen Credit Union, Key Bank, Lone Pine Brewing, Maine Medical Center, Otelco, PeoplesChoice Credit Union, Royal River Heat Pumps, and Shipyard Brewing.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.