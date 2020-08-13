World Record Holder Bill Clark Set to Break His Own Record at NYSEG Stadium

Binghamton, NY - Local teacher and power lifter, Bill Clark is set to attempt to break his own personal Guinness World Record for most license plates ripped in half in sixty seconds at NYSEG Stadium on Thursday, August 27th. Clark will attempt to break his current record of 23 license plates torn in half in sixty seconds which was set on August 22, 2018; an attempt that will also be about giving back to the community at the same time.

"Guinness approached me and asked me if I might be interested in breaking my current record of 23 license plates after seeing their video of my previous record top over 3 million views on YouTube. At first I was reluctant given the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak; however, then I started to think how could I use this event to raise some money for the frontline workers as well as raise the spirits of those who continue to serve our community. I approached the Rumble Ponies and we immediately began planning for me to try to break my record, raise some money for charity, as well as have a limited amount of Frontline Workers present at the event."

Bill Clark and the Rumble Ponies have teamed up to offer a commemorative shirt for the attempt with proceeds from all shirt sales going to Make a Wish of Central NY. Shirts can be purchased on the Rumble Ponies website ( www.BINGRP.com ) or by calling the business office. Additionally, proceeds will be raised as plates ripped by Bill will be autographed and auctioned off after the World Record Attempt.

"When I met Bill I could see how committed he was to his craft and the community in large" said John "JB' Bayne, "This will great for the Binghamton area and we are happy to be aligned with such a prestigious event".

The Rumble Ponies plan to live stream the event on Facebook starting at 6:50 PM on Thursday, August 27th.

