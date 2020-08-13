16U All-Stars Selected from Rip It Showcase
August 13, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release
The Rip It Baseballtown Charities 16U Showcase was played at FirstEnergy Stadium from August 7-9th.
Standout players were selected to the All-Showcase Team as All-Stars!
Gavin Bigelow (US Elite)
Bo Conrad (US Elite)
Bryce Curry (US Elite)
Chase Danielson (Kempton Coyotes)
Trey Dianna (Berks Bulls)
Ethan Hannevig (Kempton Coyotes)
Brady Kain (Keystone Nationals)
Tyler Minick (Berks Bulls)
Kyler Parks (Keystone Nationals)
Luke Parise (Keystone Nationals)
Cam Patt (US Elite)
Jon Radwanski (Berks Bulls)
Matthew Remick (Kempton Coyotes)
Bryce Schafer (Kempton Coyotes)
Caleb Stewart (Keystone Nationals)
Kannon Zdimal (Berks Bulls)
Congratulations to these All-Star players and to all the teams that participated.
Join us at the 18/19U tournament this weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium. Sign your team up now for the upcoming Rip It Baseballtown Charities Fall Showcase! Please email [email protected] to sign up! Visit rphils.com/showcase for more information.
We thank the Rip It Baseballtown Charities Showcase sponsors: T-Mobile, E.G. Smith, Inc, Abilities in Motion, Fleetwood Bank, Comfort Pro Inc, Albright College, Stoney Creek Rentals, Deer Country Farm & Lawn, Inc. and PSECU!
