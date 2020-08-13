Flying Squirrels July 4th Celebration Honored as MiLB's July Promotion of the Month

August 13, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release





RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels' Fourth of July celebration, "Richmond Together Under the Lights," a partnership with CBS 6 and the City of Richmond, has been named as Minor League Baseball's Promotion of the Month for July, MiLB announced on Thursday.

Independence Day celebrations at The Diamond have become an annual tradition over the last decade, but with the cancelation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and a limit on crowd gatherings in Virginia, the Flying Squirrels, the City of Richmond and CBS 6 hosted a special fireworks program at the ballpark that was telecast live on CBS 6.

"During these tough times we continue to work diligently to make memories and bring as many smiles as possible to people in our greater-Richmond community," Flying Squirrels Chief Executive Officer Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We are so grateful for the organizations that worked with us to make positive memories on this most unusual Fourth of July."

As part of the broadcast, families from representing each branch of the United States Armed Forces were invited to The Diamond to watch the fireworks and were recognized during a segment of the television broadcast in partnership with Brown Distributing.

The event, which drew more than 100,000 viewers, also included touching musical performances and special messages from regional and national celebrities, including Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees Bruce Smith and Kevin Greene, former MLB stars Will Clark and David Justice, former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy, NASCAR drivers Denny Hamlin and Elliott Sadler, Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, VCU men's basketball coach Mike Rhoades, University of Richmond men's basketball coach Chris Mooney, Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente, country music star Toby Keith and many others.

Fans are encouraged to follow the team on social media through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for announcements and more information regarding upcoming events. Additionally, COVID-19-related updates and resources from the Flying Squirrels can be found here.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.