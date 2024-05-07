Haas Clubs Second Homer, Hot Rods Squash Grasshoppers 7-3

May 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Hunter Haas crushed his second home run of the season, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (14-14) to a 7-3 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (16-11) on Tuesday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Grasshoppers scored the first run of the game in the top of the third against Hot Rods starter Yoniel Curet. Rodolfo Nolasco ripped a double to left and moved up to third on a fielding error by the first baseman Xavier Isaac. The catcher, Kamren James, committed a throwing error that allowed Nolasco to score and make it 1-0.

Bowling Green took the lead in the bottom of the third off Greensboro starter Patrick Reilly. Chandler Simpson singled, while Isaac and Brayden Taylor worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. Cooper Kinney crushed a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Simpson and tying the game 1-1. Isaac scored from third on a sacrifice fly by Colton Ledbetter to put the Hot Rods up 2-1.

The Hot Rods opened it up off Reilly in the bottom of the fifth. Simpson led-off with a double and scored on a base hit by Isaac to make it a 3-1 ballgame. Isaac came around to score on a double from Taylor, extending the lead, 4-1. Ledbetter singled to left, plating Taylor to put Bowling Green up 5-1.

Greensboro scored two more runs in the top of eighth off Bowling Green reliever Jeff Hakanson with a two-run homer by Lonnie White Jr. Bowling Green answered back with two of their own in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run home run from Haas against Grasshoppers reliever Jaycob Deese.

JJ Goss shutout the Grasshoppers offense in the ninth, finalizing the score, 7-3.

Curet (1-3) earned the win, letting up a run (zero earned), on one hit, two walks, and nine strikeouts over 5.0 frames. Reilly (1-2) took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits, three walks, and three strikeouts over 4.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers continue their six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 11:05 AM CT. Bowling Green rolls out RHP Duncan Davitt (1-2, 4.38), while Greensboro starts RHP JP Massey (2-2, 5.50).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com .

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.