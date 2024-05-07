April Wins Bring May Washouts in Wilmington

The saying goes, "April showers bring May ï¬owers;" but that isn't the case regarding the start of the Wilmington Blue Rocks' 2024 season. After going 13-8 and losing only one of eight home games, April was a massive success for the Blue Rocks, and their out-of-the-gate performance put the team at the top of the South Atlantic League.

The showers came in May during their third homestand against the Hudson Valley Renegades.

Game 1

Metaphorically speaking, stormclouds began brewing in the ï¬rst two games of the series, which both ï¬nished in favor of the Renegades. Then, once the Blue Rocks ï¬nally found their groove and won games three and four, literal rain hit Wilmington and washed out the last two games of the homestand, leaving the series locked 2-2.

While the weather was perfect for Spring baseball, one could argue that the series opener on Tuesday night was the gloomiest of the week. Bryan Caceres took the mound for his fourth start of the year, and allowed three runs in ï¬ve innings, including one of the three home runs the Renegades would hit that night. Nine runs scored in the seventh inning between relievers Marlon Perez and Dannel Diaz, sealing Hudson Valley's 12-2 win.

However, there were a few glimpses of Blue Rocks' oï¬ense that ultimately foreshadowed how the remainder of the series would play out. Five batters recorded hits and Daylen Lile led the team with two, including an electric triple in the ï¬rst inning.

Following the ten-point loss, general manager Mario Lisson put things into perspective.

"Tomorrow's a new day, that's part of the game."

Game 2

Wednesday certainly was a new day for the Blue Rocks. Luke Young was Wilmington's starter and went just over ï¬ve innings, allowing six hits, three being home runs. This was undoubtedly a battle of the oï¬ense and one that took two extra innings and four Blue Rocks relievers to complete.

There were oï¬ensive contributions from every player in the starting lineup, a great sign for a team working through multiple injuries to key players early in the season. To name a few highlights, TJ White and Branden Boissiere each had home runs in the outing, and shortstop Kevin Made was walked four times to put runners on base.

Ultimately, the Renegades came out on top once again, scoring three unanswered runs in the 11th inning for a ï¬nal score of 13-10. Despite the heartbreaking loss, the Blue Rocks' jump from two runs in game one to ten just a day later was a major turning point for the rest of the series.

Game 3

Unlike the other games this homestand, game three was much more inï¬uenced by the pitching matchup. Riley Cornelio went just over ï¬ve innings for Wilmington, allowing ï¬ve hits and one run, and striking out six batters. Hudson Valley's Sebastian Keane also only allowed ï¬ve hits, but they were much more detrimental. The hits, including Paul Witt's two-run home run in the ï¬fth, gave the Blue Rocks the upper hand. The Blue Rocks got the results they were looking for in two fewer innings than the night prior and came out on top 4-1 to mark their ï¬rst win of the series.

Game 4

Despite nobody knowing it, Friday night's matchup was the grand ï¬nale of the series, and the Blue Rocks ended it with the bang of ï¬reworks and a win. Over six thousand fans witnessed the 13-8 win and were dazzled by the stunning oï¬ensive performance. Once again, runs came from all over the lineup. Jonathan Thomas, Matt Suggs, and TJ White each tallied three RBIs, Branden Boissiere had three hits and was walked in his four

at-bats, and the team combined for 14 hits and seven walks.

Unlike the previous three games, pitching was a major problem early and often for the Blue Rocks. General manager Mario Lisson made multiple quick pitching changes and adjustments when starter Rodney Theophile and his following relievers started to struggle. It took six pitchers, but the Blue Rocks were able to hold the Renegades to one run in the ï¬nal six innings and secure the win.

Looking Ahead

As expected, this was the most challenging homestand for the Blue Rocks so far, but they were able to come out of it even. After a road trip to Lakewood to face the Jersey Shore Blueclaws, they will host the Aberdeen IronBirds at Frawley Stadium for the teams' second meeting of the season.

