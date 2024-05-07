Four-Run Fifth Fuels Cyclones in 6-2 Romp Over Rome

ROME, Ga. - 1B Nick Lorusso and DH Nolan McLean each collected two hits and combined to drive in four runs, as the Brooklyn Cyclones bested the Rome Emperors, 6-2, on Tuesday night at AdventHealth Stadium.

Scoreless through two innings, Brooklyn (15-12) broke through with a crooked number in the third.

With one out, CF Nick Morabito roped a single to center and promptly stole second base before scoring on a two-out run-scoring knock by Lorusso. After another stolen bag, LF Stanley Consuegra provided an RBI single to stretch Brooklyn's lead to 2-0.

In the fifth, the Cyclones put the game out of reach. RF Ryan Clifford coaxed a walk to start the inning and scampered to third base on a double to left-center from Lorusso. After a one-out walk loaded the bases, another free pass to SS William Lugo made it a 3-0 affair.

After a pitching change, McLean delivered the decisive blow. The 22-year-old rifled the second pitch he saw off the heel of the third baseman's mitt and down the left-field line. All three runners scored without a play, as McLean motored into second with a three-run double to give Brooklyn a 6-0 cushion.

The Cyclones came within one out of their sixth shutout of the season. However, 2B E.J. Exposito broke up the bid with a two-run home run to left-center in the bottom of the ninth, pulling Rome (14-12) within four, 6-2.

LHP Felipe De La Cruz (1-3) put together his best start of the season, tossing a year-best five innings of shutout ball. The 22-year-old punched out a season-best eight en route to his first win of 2024.

RHP Lucas Braun (1-1) was charged with all six runs for Rome, suffering his first defeat. He permitted seven hits and four walks while striking out four, over 4.1 innings.

The victory was Brooklyn's 200th since joining the South Atlantic League at the start of the 2021 season. Additionally, the Cyclones are now two wins shy of their 1,000th in franchise history.

The Cyclones will try and extend their winning streak to a season-high five on Wednesday night. RHP Jonah Tong (0-0, 0.00) - the New York Mets' No. 22 prospect per Baseball America - is expected to get the ball for Brooklyn. Rome is scheduled to counter with the Atlanta Braves' No. 4 farmhand, RHP Owen Murphy (2-2, 1.52). The first pitch from AdventHealth Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.

