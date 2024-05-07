Cabrera, Crawford Lead Claws to 6th Straight Win, 6-1 over Wilmington

May 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Jean Cabrera threw seven innings for the second straight start, allowing just one run, as the BlueClaws topped Wilmington 6-1 for their sixth straight win. Justin Crawford had four hits in the win, scoring two of the BlueClaws six runs.

With the win, Jersey Shore has won six in a row and gets to 15-13 on the season while Wilmington falls to 15-11.

The BlueClaws jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning on a two-run single from Leandro Pineda.

Justin Crawford added an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth - his third hit of the game - to push the lead to 3-0. Bryan Rincon followed with a two run single for a 5-0 Jersey Shore lead.

Branden Boissiere homered for Wilmington, his second of the year, off Cabrera in the seventh, the lone blemish on an otherwise stellar outing. Cabrera joins Andrew Painter (2022) as the only two BlueClaws pitchers to throw seven innings in back to back starts since the team moved to High-A for the 2021 season. He improved to 3-2 on the year with the win.

The BlueClaws added another run in the seventh on an RBI single from Leandro Pineda to push the score to 6-1.

Crawford had four hits in the win. It was the third four hit game of his career and second with the BlueClaws after picking up one last year. Otto Kemp added three hits. Pineda had two hits and scored three times.

Benony Robles threw a 1-2-3 inning in his BlueClaws debut while Jack Dallas threw a scoreless ninth.

The teams continue their series at 11:05 am on Wednesday. LHP Sam Aldegheri starts for Jersey Shore.

